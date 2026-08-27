21 Dollarama travel essentials under $6 that every traveller should have in their luggage
As someone who travels a lot, these cheap finds are ALWAYS in my suitcase. ✈️
Whether you're planning a summer getaway to Europe or Asia or escaping somewhere hot this winter, the cost of all those little travel essentials can quickly add up.
Luckily, Dollarama has a surprising number of useful travel items for $6 or less. From luggage tags and travel pillows to packing essentials and things you might not realize you need until you're already away, there are plenty of ways to save some money before your next trip.
I took a look around my local Dollarama to see what was worth picking up, and these 21 travel essentials caught my eye.
Luggage tags
Dollarama luggage tags.
Have you ever grabbed the wrong bag off the carousel? These bold lemon luggage tags from Dollarama will make your suitcase much easier to spot, especially if you're travelling with a classic black bag. For just $2.50, they're a cheap way to avoid that awkward baggage-claim mix-up.
Price: $2.50
Passport holder
A passport holder from Dollarama.
A passport holder is one of those travel essentials I never leave home without. It keeps your passport, boarding passes and other important documents together, so there's no frantic digging through your bag when you get to the gate.
Dollarama has a great selection of colours for just $5, making this an easy and affordable way to stay organized while travelling.
Price: $5
Digital luggage scale
A digital luggage scale from Dollarama.
A luggage scale can save you from an expensive surprise at the airport, because nobody wants to reach the check-in counter only to find out their suitcase is overweight.
This digital luggage scale from Dollarama is compact enough to throw in your suitcase and take with you, which is especially handy for the journey home when all those souvenirs have mysteriously started adding up.
Price: $5
Luggage combination lock
A luggage combination lock from Dollarama.
If you want some extra security for your luggage, a combination lock is an easy addition. You can set your own code and secure your suitcase before checking it in, without having to worry about keeping track of a tiny key.
I always feel better knowing my suitcase is locked, especially when I'm checking a bag on a longer trip.
Price: $4.75
Packing cubes
A packing cube from Dollarama.
I don't know how I used to pack without packing cubes, but I'm sure my suitcases were a disaster. These handy cubes let you organize your clothes and other travel essentials by category, so there's no digging through your entire suitcase to find one thing when you get to your hotel.
At just $2.50 each, they're also a seriously cheap way to make packing — and unpacking — a little easier.
Price: $2.50
Travel pillow
A travel pillow from Dollarama.
Airplane seats aren't exactly known for being comfortable, especially if you're catching a long-haul flight. If you're hoping to get some sleep, this memory foam travel pillow from Dollarama could make the journey a little more comfortable.
At just $5, it's also a great budget-friendly find compared to the travel pillows you'll often see at airport shops.
Price: $5
Electronics organizer
Electronics organizers from Dollarama.
Keeping track of chargers, cables and other tech while travelling can be a pain, especially when everything ends up tangled at the bottom of your bag.
Dollarama has two handy options for keeping your electronics organized: a $5 tablet pouch and a $4.75 electronics organizer with separate compartments for your cables and other small tech essentials.
Price: $5 for the tablet pouch and $4.75 for the electronics organizer
Cosmetic bag
A pack of cosmetic bags from Dollarama.
If you're trying to keep your suitcase organized, your cosmetics and toiletries could use their own spot too. Dollarama always has so many cute cosmetic bags to choose from, including this pink strawberry set for just $4.
It's an easy way to keep smaller items together instead of having them scattered throughout your luggage.
Price: $4
Travel bottle set
A travel bottle set at Dollarama.
When suitcase space is limited, bringing full-sized bottles of your favourite shampoo, conditioner and lotion isn't always an option. That's where these travel bottles from Dollarama come in handy.
Just fill them with the products you need and you've got travel-sized versions that take up a fraction of the space in your luggage.
Price: $4
Make-up removing wipes
Neutrogena make-up removing cleansing wipes from Dollarama.
Who doesn't feel a little gross on a travel day? You've been up since the crack of dawn, you're running around an airport and then you're stuck on a plane for hours.
Having something like make-up wipes in your carry-on can help you freshen up along the way, and they'll come in handy throughout your trip too — not just on travel days.
Price: $5
Hand sanitizer
Paul Frank hand sanitizer from Dollarama.
Airports, planes and public transportation aren't exactly the cleanest places, so I always like to have hand sanitizer with me when I'm travelling. Thankfully, Dollarama has some fun, good-smelling options, including these Paul Frank hand sanitizers.
Price: $2.50
Hat or visor
A red hat and a brown visor.
If you're heading somewhere sunny, a hat or visor can help keep the sun off your face while you're out exploring. Dollarama has plenty of affordable options, including fedoras, visors and children's hats, so you can stock up for the whole family before you leave.
Price: $3.75 for the red hat, $4.25 for the visor
Travel-sized toiletries
Travel-sized toiletries from Dollarama.
Travel-sized toiletries are always handy, especially if you have a long layover or just want to freshen up mid-journey. They take up hardly any room in your luggage, and once you've used them up, you can toss the empty bottles before heading home — leaving a little more space for souvenirs.
Price: $2 each
Haircare items
Travel-sized hair essentials from Dollarama.
It's not just shampoo and deodorant — Dollarama also has mini hairsprays and compact hair brushes that are perfect for adding to your travel toiletry bag without taking up too much space.
Price: $3.25 for the hairspray and $1.75 for the hair brush
Dental hygiene items
Dental hygiene items from Dollarama.
Don't overlook the dental hygiene section at Dollarama before your trip. Travel-sized toothpaste is perfect for your carry-on, while toothbrush covers are a small but useful travel essential for keeping your toothbrush clean and protected inside your toiletry bag.
Price: $1.50 for the toothpaste, $1.25 for the toothbrush covers
Snacks
Snacks from Dollarama.
No travel day is complete without snacks, and airport prices can be absolutely wild. Instead of paying double or triple once you're through security, stock up on your favourite treats at Dollarama before you leave. You'll have something to snack on during your airplane movie, and your wallet will thank you.
Price: $3
AdvilAdvil from Dollarama
Between long days of exploring and jet lag, headaches have a way of sneaking up at the worst possible time on vacation. Having Advil on hand means you won't have to spend precious holiday time hunting down a pharmacy in an unfamiliar place when you need some pain relief.
Price: $2.50
First-aid kit
First aid kit from Dollarama.
Accidents can happen even on vacation, so packing a small first-aid kit is always a good idea. This one from Dollarama has essentials like Band-Aids and gauze pads, so you'll have a few basics on hand for minor cuts and scrapes.
Price: $2
Crossbody bag
A mini crossbody bag from Dollarama.
Big purses and backpacks can get uncomfortable fast when you're spending all day exploring on foot. A small crossbody bag keeps your essentials within easy reach while leaving your hands free.
It's also handy in busy tourist areas, where keeping your phone, wallet and other valuables close to your body can help protect them from pickpockets.
Price: $4.75
OxiClean stain remover pen
An OxiClean stain remover pen from Dollarama.
If you're travelling without access to a washing machine, a stain remover pen can be a lifesaver. Whether it's spilled food and drinks or a stubborn makeup stain, this OxiClean stain remover pen can help tackle unexpected messes before they ruin your favourite vacation outfit.
Price: $2.75
Lysol disinfectant wipes
Lysol disinfectant wipes from Dollarama.
Whether you're wiping down your airplane tray table or giving surfaces in your hotel room a quick clean, a small pack of Lysol wipes is another travel essential, if you ask me.
Price: $2.75
So, before your next vacation, it might be worth making a quick trip to Dollarama.
From packing essentials to handy items for the journey itself, these affordable finds could help make your travels a little easier — without eating into your vacation budget!
Safe travels, Canada.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.