23 of the best Dollarama finds and new items that I discovered for August — all $5 or less
There are so many good ones!
I enjoy wandering the aisles at Dollarama to see what new items I can find, and honestly, month after month I'm genuinely shocked by how many new products line the shelves.
August might be one of the best months yet. Dollarama is stocked to the brim across every department, and you don't want to miss out.
Whether you need new kitchen tools, fun new gadgets or new cosmetics, you'll find it hard to choose just one item in store.
Here are 23 of the best Dollarama finds for August, all under $5.
Cast iron pan
Cast iron pan at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
I couldn't believe it when I came across a cast iron pan at Dollarama. It's on the smaller side, but perfect for cooking eggs or small desserts. Honestly, finding a cast iron pan for just $5 anywhere is pretty remarkable. Don't hesitate if you spot one in-store.
Price: $5
Cookbooks
Cookbooks at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Have you ever browsed the cookbooks at Dollarama? This month, I found some surprisingly great finds. Whole Foods For Your Family retails for over $20 on Amazon, and Everyday Instant Pot is $34 at Indigo. If you need some new recipes and inspiration, don't think twice about checking your Dollarama's selection next time you're there.
Price: $5
KitchenAid prep bowls
KitchenAid bowls at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
If you need new meal prep bowls, this KitchenAid set is a good quality option. It comes in a pack of four; each bowl has its own lid, and the whole set is dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.
Price: $5
KitchenAid steamer basket
KitchenAid steamer basket at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
A steamer basket is such a handy kitchen gadget that makes steaming veggies a breeze. This stainless steel one from KitchenAid is an incredible Dollarama find. It's the kind of name-brand product you'd pay a lot more for elsewhere.
Price: $5
Cuisinart bottle and straw cleaning brush set
A bottle and straw cleaning brush set.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Another name-brand find is this bottle-and-straw brush cleaning set from Cuisinart. The silicone brush won't scratch your reusable bottles, and the small brush fits perfectly into straws.
Price: $4.75
Coffee press
A coffee press at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
I don't think I've ever come across a coffee press at Dollarama before, so this was an exciting find. If you love fresh coffee but don't have the room for a big coffee machine, a coffee press is a great alternative.
Price: $4.75
Oil dispenser
Oil dispensers at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
I don't know about you, but I'm constantly overpaying for oil sprays at grocery stores, so I was thrilled when I found this oil dispenser at Dollarama. Just fill it with your favourite olive or avocado oil, and you'll be save yourself a significant amount of money over time compared to buying pre-filled spray bottles.
Price: $4.75
Party platter
A party platter at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
I was so happy this was back in stock at Dollarama. It's similar to the Snackle boxes I've been seeing all over my TikTok page, and it's for a fraction of the cost. It's a perfect platter for hosting at home or bringing to the beach, and you can fill it with your favourite snacks.
Price: $5
Recipe holder
A recipe container at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
How cute is this Mediterranean-themed recipe card holder from Dollarama? The best part is it already comes with a pack of ingredient cards so you can write out your favourite recipes and store them in one place.
Price: $5
Wine rack
A wine rack at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
I don't think I've ever seen a wine rack at Dollarama, so this was a fun find for me. The bamboo rack holds six bottles so you can stock up on your fave vino and store it nicely.
Price: $5
Nourishing lip balm
Lip balms at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
These lip balms caught my eye because of the colourful packaging. I saw two different flavours: vanilla cherry and berries and cream; both sound delicious!
Price: $2.25
Disney princess lip balm
Disney princess lip balm at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
These Disney princess lip balms are such a cute find, especially if you have little ones at home. They come in a two-pack featuring various princesses, and at just $2, they'd make a sweet addition to any little girl's bag or a fun stocking stuffer if you're planning ahead.
Price: $2
Nulox Expert shampoo and conditioner
Shampoo and conditioner at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
The beauty aisle at Dollarama also had these new Nulox Expert shampoos and conditioners, with each one targeting a different hair type. At $4 a bottle, it's worth trying if you're looking for new hair products.
Price: $4
Nulox Expert hair mask
Nulox Expert hair mask at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Dollarama also has the Nulox Expert hair masks. They contain keratin and castor oil, two ingredients known for repairing damaged hair. Also $4 each, these hair masks are a fraction of what you'd pay for a similar treatment at a salon.
Price: $4
Nexcare acne patches
Nexcare acne patches at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Pimple patches have become a popular skincare item, but they can get expensive depending on where you buy them. These Nexcare patches at Dollarama are a cheaper alternative: 15 patches cost $5, which works out to just $0.33 per patch.
Price: $5
Invisible sticky bra
Invisible sticky bra at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
I think this is one of the best Dollarama finds I came across during my recent trip. An adhesive bra typically sells for around $20 on Amazon, and this one at Dollarama is just $4. The store had sizes from A to D, from what I could find.
If you have a wedding or other formal event coming up and you'll be wearing a strapless dress, you may want to head to your closest Dollarama to get one of these before they sell out.
Price: $4
Cosmetic organizer
A cosmetic organizer at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
If you need a way to organize your cosmetics, this organizer may be the perfect solution. It comes with removable trays so you can customize the layout, plus a handle so you can easily carry it around.
Price: $5
Fall decor
Fall decor at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
It's only August, but Dollarama is already stocked with fall decor. This is just a small glimpse of what's available in store; there were also Thanksgiving items, like pumpkin figurines and pumpkin-scented candles.
If you're looking to stock up on fall items, don't delay a trip to Dollarama because these items go faster than you think.
Price: $3
Broom and dustpan set
A broom and dustpan set at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Another new practical Dollarama find includes this broom and dustpan set. The best feature is that the broom snaps directly into the dustpan for easy storage.
Price: $5
Babyganics all purpose surface wipes
Babyganics all purpose surface wipes at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
As the mom of a toddler, I was drawn to these Babyganics all-purpose surface wipes. If you have a baby or toddler at home, then you know how quickly messes happen, so having a big pack of wipes handy is a must.
Price: $5
Scented candles
Candles at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
These drink-inspired scented candles are one of the most fun finds of the month. Lemonade, cherry cola, lemon lime and orange are just some of the scents available. They're perfect for a summer barbecue or as a hostess gift.
Price: $5
Disney fork and spoon set
Disney fork and spoon sets at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
If your toddler loves Disney princesses, these cutlery sets are the perfect find. One set features Anna and Elsa from Frozen, while the other has Rapunzel, Snow White, Ariel and Tiana.
Price: $2
Play-Doh sets
Play-Doh at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
These Play-Doh sets are another great kid-friendly find. My local Dollarama had the Taco Time playset and Juice Squeezin playset.
Price: $5
The views expressed in this Opinion article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.