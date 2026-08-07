23 of the best Dollarama finds and new items that I discovered for August — all $5 or less

There are so many good ones!

A yellow store sign that says Dollarama. Right: A four-sectionary takeout party planner.

The best Dollarama finds for August.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Contributing Writer

I enjoy wandering the aisles at Dollarama to see what new items I can find, and honestly, month after month I'm genuinely shocked by how many new products line the shelves.

August might be one of the best months yet. Dollarama is stocked to the brim across every department, and you don't want to miss out.

Whether you need new kitchen tools, fun new gadgets or new cosmetics, you'll find it hard to choose just one item in store.

Here are 23 of the best Dollarama finds for August, all under $5.

Cast iron pan

Cast iron pans hanging on a store shelf.

Cast iron pan at Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

I couldn't believe it when I came across a cast iron pan at Dollarama. It's on the smaller side, but perfect for cooking eggs or small desserts. Honestly, finding a cast iron pan for just $5 anywhere is pretty remarkable. Don't hesitate if you spot one in-store.

Price: $5

Cookbooks 

Two cookbooks side by side that say Whole Food For Your Family and Everyday Instant Pot.

Cookbooks at Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

Have you ever browsed the cookbooks at Dollarama? This month, I found some surprisingly great finds. Whole Foods For Your Family retails for over $20 on Amazon, and Everyday Instant Pot is $34 at Indigo. If you need some new recipes and inspiration, don't think twice about checking your Dollarama's selection next time you're there.

Price: $5

KitchenAid prep bowls

A set of four red food prep bowls with lids.

KitchenAid bowls at Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

If you need new meal prep bowls, this KitchenAid set is a good quality option. It comes in a pack of four; each bowl has its own lid, and the whole set is dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.

Price: $5

KitchenAid steamer basket

A white box with a photo of a steamer basket with broccoli sitting on it and a label that reads KitchenAid steamer basket.

KitchenAid steamer basket at Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

A steamer basket is such a handy kitchen gadget that makes steaming veggies a breeze. This stainless steel one from KitchenAid is an incredible Dollarama find. It's the kind of name-brand product you'd pay a lot more for elsewhere.

Price: $5

Cuisinart bottle and straw cleaning brush set

A hand holding two brushes that say bottle and straw cleaning brush set.

A bottle and straw cleaning brush set.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

Another name-brand find is this bottle-and-straw brush cleaning set from Cuisinart. The silicone brush won't scratch your reusable bottles, and the small brush fits perfectly into straws.

Price: $4.75

Coffee press

A box with a picture of a coffee steamer on it.

A coffee press at Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

I don't think I've ever come across a coffee press at Dollarama before, so this was an exciting find. If you love fresh coffee but don't have the room for a big coffee machine, a coffee press is a great alternative.

Price: $4.75

Oil dispenser

Glass bottles with beige and black lids and labels that say oil dispenser on them.

Oil dispensers at Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

I don't know about you, but I'm constantly overpaying for oil sprays at grocery stores, so I was thrilled when I found this oil dispenser at Dollarama. Just fill it with your favourite olive or avocado oil, and you'll be save yourself a significant amount of money over time compared to buying pre-filled spray bottles.

Price: $4.75

Party platter

A white circular bin with four sections and a photo of it with various snacks in it.

A party platter at Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

I was so happy this was back in stock at Dollarama. It's similar to the Snackle boxes I've been seeing all over my TikTok page, and it's for a fraction of the cost. It's a perfect platter for hosting at home or bringing to the beach, and you can fill it with your favourite snacks.

Price: $5

Recipe holder

A blue and white recipe container with lemons on it.

A recipe container at Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

How cute is this Mediterranean-themed recipe card holder from Dollarama? The best part is it already comes with a pack of ingredient cards so you can write out your favourite recipes and store them in one place.

Price: $5

Wine rack

A wooden rack with a photo of a wine bottle on it.

A wine rack at Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

I don't think I've ever seen a wine rack at Dollarama, so this was a fun find for me. The bamboo rack holds six bottles so you can stock up on your fave vino and store it nicely.

Price: $5

Nourishing lip balm

A pink and a green bottle with labels on it that say lip balm.

Lip balms at Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

These lip balms caught my eye because of the colourful packaging. I saw two different flavours: vanilla cherry and berries and cream; both sound delicious!

Price: $2.25

Disney princess lip balm

Packages of lip balms with photos of Disney princesses on the packaging.

Disney princess lip balm at Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

These Disney princess lip balms are such a cute find, especially if you have little ones at home. They come in a two-pack featuring various princesses, and at just $2, they'd make a sweet addition to any little girl's bag or a fun stocking stuffer if you're planning ahead.

Price: $2

Nulox Expert shampoo and conditioner

A purple, green and pink bottle with labels that say Nulox Expert shampoo and conditioner on a store shelf.

Shampoo and conditioner at Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

The beauty aisle at Dollarama also had these new Nulox Expert shampoos and conditioners, with each one targeting a different hair type. At $4 a bottle, it's worth trying if you're looking for new hair products.

Price: $4

Nulox Expert hair mask

Yellow containers on a store shelf that say Nulox Expert hair mask on them.

Nulox Expert hair mask at Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

Dollarama also has the Nulox Expert hair masks. They contain keratin and castor oil, two ingredients known for repairing damaged hair. Also $4 each, these hair masks are a fraction of what you'd pay for a similar treatment at a salon.

Price: $4

Nexcare acne patches

A pink and blue box with a photo of acne patches.

Nexcare acne patches at Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

Pimple patches have become a popular skincare item, but they can get expensive depending on where you buy them. These Nexcare patches at Dollarama are a cheaper alternative: 15 patches cost $5, which works out to just $0.33 per patch.

Price: $5

Invisible sticky bra

A pink box with the photo of a woman in a strapless dress on it and a stick-on silicone bra next to her.

Invisible sticky bra at Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

I think this is one of the best Dollarama finds I came across during my recent trip. An adhesive bra typically sells for around $20 on Amazon, and this one at Dollarama is just $4. The store had sizes from A to D, from what I could find.

If you have a wedding or other formal event coming up and you'll be wearing a strapless dress, you may want to head to your closest Dollarama to get one of these before they sell out.

Price: $4

Cosmetic organizer

A clear container with a photo of makeup inside the organizer.

A cosmetic organizer at Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

If you need a way to organize your cosmetics, this organizer may be the perfect solution. It comes with removable trays so you can customize the layout, plus a handle so you can easily carry it around.

Price: $5

Fall decor

Small scarecrows and gnomes in fall clothes and colours on a store shelf.

Fall decor at Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

It's only August, but Dollarama is already stocked with fall decor. This is just a small glimpse of what's available in store; there were also Thanksgiving items, like pumpkin figurines and pumpkin-scented candles.

If you're looking to stock up on fall items, don't delay a trip to Dollarama because these items go faster than you think.

Price: $3

Broom and dustpan set

A package with a picture of a woman using a broom and dustpan.

A broom and dustpan set at Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

Another new practical Dollarama find includes this broom and dustpan set. The best feature is that the broom snaps directly into the dustpan for easy storage.

Price: $5

Babyganics all purpose surface wipes 

A white and blue tub on a store shelf that says \u200bBabyganics all purpose surface wipes at Dollarama.

Babyganics all purpose surface wipes at Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

As the mom of a toddler, I was drawn to these Babyganics all-purpose surface wipes. If you have a baby or toddler at home, then you know how quickly messes happen, so having a big pack of wipes handy is a must.

Price: $5

Scented candles

Multi-coloured glass jars on a store shelf that say scented candles on them in various scents.

Candles at Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

These drink-inspired scented candles are one of the most fun finds of the month. Lemonade, cherry cola, lemon lime and orange are just some of the scents available. They're perfect for a summer barbecue or as a hostess gift.

Price: $5

Disney fork and spoon set 

Two Disney princess-themed sets including a fork and spoon.

Disney fork and spoon sets at Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

If your toddler loves Disney princesses, these cutlery sets are the perfect find. One set features Anna and Elsa from Frozen, while the other has Rapunzel, Snow White, Ariel and Tiana.

Price: $2

Play-Doh sets

Two yellow boxes that say Play-Doh on them.

Play-Doh at Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

These Play-Doh sets are another great kid-friendly find. My local Dollarama had the Taco Time playset and Juice Squeezin playset.

Price: $5

The views expressed in this Opinion article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

From Your Site Articles
dollarama canada dollarama finds dollarama products dollarama best products dollarama
Opinion Canada Money
  • Asymina Kantorowicz

    Contributing Writer

    Asymina Kantorowicz (she/her) is a contributing writer for Narcity Media. She has worked at Yahoo Canada, CTV News Vancouver Island, CTV News Channel, and CHCH News. She moved from Toronto to Victoria a few years ago and loves being close to the ocean.

This small town steps from 2 dreamy beaches is one of Ontario's most beautiful spots to live

It's just over an hour from Toronto.

Grizzly bear attack in B.C. area leaves 72-year-old woman with serious injuries

Woman, 72, badly hurt in B.C. grizzly bear attack

Canada's warmest freshwater lake is a summer oasis with sandy beaches and shimmering water

It's like a topical escape, right here in Canada. 🌴

Pilot injured after helicopter crash during wildfire fight in B.C.

B.C. wildfire pilot injured in crash

These high-paying Metrolinx jobs have salaries up to $66 an hour and $198,000 a year

Bus driver, mechanical engineer, facility manager, and other positions are available.

Judge authorizes class action by Jewish students against McGill

Jewish student lawsuit against McGill authorized

Conservative MP Larry Brock announces he will resign next month

Conservative MP Larry Brock announces resignation

I moved away from Toronto and here are 7 things that I don't miss at all

The city has its downfalls...

CSIS is hiring in these Canadian cities for jobs that pay you almost $100,000 to spy

Job duties include conducting discreet physical surveillance. 🔎