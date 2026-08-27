This Ontario park has a 2.5 km beach with soft-sand shores and very warm, shallow waters
It's a little summer paradise.
You don't have to leave Ontario to find warm water and soft stretches of sand.
Tucked along the northern shore of Lake Erie, this beautiful beach destination offers a little slice of summer paradise without the long flight.
Think soft golden shores, sparkling blue water and shallow waves that are perfect for a late-summer swim.
Port Burwell Beach, located within Port Burwell Provincial Park, is a dreamy spot to spend a day with your toes in the sand.
According to the website, the beach is "one of the most beautiful on the northern shore of Lake Erie" and stretches for 2.5 kilometres.
The park also notes that the beach is "one of the high points for most park visitors," and that the water is "shallow, sandy and due to our southerly latitude, very warm."
If you feel like getting out of your beach chair, Port Burwell Provincial Park also has two hiking trails to explore, along with opportunities for boating and birdwatching.
For another nearby place to spread out your towel, Port Burwell Municipal East Beach is just a short distance away. The Blue Flag-certified beach has a wide sandy shoreline and more beautiful Lake Erie views, making it another scenic option for a swim or relaxing by the water. Paid parking is in effect for visitors.
You can also spend some time exploring the village of Port Burwell itself. Its harbourfront setting, marina and local shops make for a charming summer outing.
You can visit the Port Burwell Marine Museum and Historic Lighthouse, which offers a chance to learn more about the area's maritime past.
With kilometres of beautiful sandy shores, scenic trails, and warm water, Port Burwell Provincial Park offers a little escape without ever leaving the province.
Port Burwell Provincial Park
Price: $12.25 + for daily vehicle permit
Address: 9 Wilson Ln., Port Burwell, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.