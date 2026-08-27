This Ontario park has a 2.5 km beach with soft-sand shores and very warm, shallow waters

It's a little summer paradise.

A sandy beach.

A provincial park in Ontario.

TERRAvelista | Tripadvisor, @theaveragetourist | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

You don't have to leave Ontario to find warm water and soft stretches of sand.

Tucked along the northern shore of Lake Erie, this beautiful beach destination offers a little slice of summer paradise without the long flight.

Think soft golden shores, sparkling blue water and shallow waves that are perfect for a late-summer swim.

Port Burwell Beach, located within Port Burwell Provincial Park, is a dreamy spot to spend a day with your toes in the sand.

According to the website, the beach is "one of the most beautiful on the northern shore of Lake Erie" and stretches for 2.5 kilometres.

The park also notes that the beach is "one of the high points for most park visitors," and that the water is "shallow, sandy and due to our southerly latitude, very warm."

If you feel like getting out of your beach chair, Port Burwell Provincial Park also has two hiking trails to explore, along with opportunities for boating and birdwatching.

For another nearby place to spread out your towel, Port Burwell Municipal East Beach is just a short distance away. The Blue Flag-certified beach has a wide sandy shoreline and more beautiful Lake Erie views, making it another scenic option for a swim or relaxing by the water. Paid parking is in effect for visitors.

You can also spend some time exploring the village of Port Burwell itself. Its harbourfront setting, marina and local shops make for a charming summer outing.

You can visit the Port Burwell Marine Museum and Historic Lighthouse, which offers a chance to learn more about the area's maritime past.

With kilometres of beautiful sandy shores, scenic trails, and warm water, Port Burwell Provincial Park offers a little escape without ever leaving the province.

Port Burwell Provincial Park

Price: $12.25 + for daily vehicle permit

Address: 9 Wilson Ln., Port Burwell, ON

Ontario Parks Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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