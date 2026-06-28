9 beautiful beach towns less than 3 hours from Toronto with powdery shores and quaint streets
Pack your beach bag!
If you're dreaming of spending long, sunny days stretched out on a sandy shoreline this summer, you'll want to keep these charming beach towns in mind.
With quaint streets, smooth-sand beaches, and warm-weather vibes, these spots let you enjoy the season to the fullest. Located under 3 hours from Toronto, they're idyllic spots for a weekend escape or longer getaway.
Here are nine beautiful beach towns to road trip to from Toronto this summer.
Cobourg
Distance from Toronto: 1 hour
Why You Need To Go: If you're craving a beach escape without a long drive, this picturesque waterfront town is worth a summer road trip.
Situated about an hour from Toronto, Cobourg boasts beautiful white, sandy shores and a charming historic downtown, making it an idyllic setting for a warm-weather day trip or weekend getaway.
Its waterfront is home to expansive stretches of soft sand and sparkling lake views, so you can spend hours swimming, sunbathing, or walking along the shore.
When you're ready to leave the water behind, you can head into town to browse local shops, grab a bite at a café or restaurant, and explore the area's historic streets.
Port Elgin
Distance from Toronto: 3 hours
Why You Need To Go: With six stretches of soft sandy shoreline to choose from, this lakeside town is the perfect place to soak up summer.
Nestled along the shores of Lake Huron, about 3 hours from Toronto, Port Elgin offers plenty of space to spread out by the water and enjoy a relaxing summer escape.
You can spend the day strolling along the powdery sand, wading into the shimmering lake, or unwinding while taking in the views.
On summer nights, the waterfront becomes an ideal spot to watch vibrant colours paint the sky.
Beyond the beach, you'll find cozy cafés, local restaurants, ice cream parlours, and sunlit patios where you can refuel after a day spent outdoors.
Port Stanley
Distance from Toronto: 2.5 hours
Why You Need To Go: You don't have to head to the East Coast to find that laid-back harbour-town feel. Just a few hours from Toronto, this charming Lake Erie destination offers sandy beaches, a welcoming small-town atmosphere, and storybook streets.
Port Stanley is home to a pair of beautiful beaches where you can relax on soft sand and cool off in the water. Main Beach is especially popular for its shallow, swimmable shoreline and sparkling warm waters.
According to Ontario's Southwest, it's "one of the finest stretches of sandy beach on Lake Erie's north shore."
The downtown area is filled with waterfront patios, independent shops, cozy cafés, and plenty of spots to grab a treat or enjoy an afternoon by the lake.
Grand Bend
Distance from Toronto: 2 hours and 50 minutes
Why You Need To Go: If you're dreaming of a Florida-style beach getaway, you don't actually have to leave Ontario. This popular Lake Huron destination, known as "Florida North" and celebrated as "one of Canada's best beach towns," is an easy summer road trip from Toronto.
Just about 3 hours from the city, the town features a lively main strip lined with restaurants, local boutiques, and spots to enjoy a night out after a day in the sun.
The main beach stretches for kilometres and offers soft, white sand and shimmering waters to enjoy.
For a quieter experience, you can head to the nearby Pinery Provincial Park, where you'll find 10 kilometres of smooth beaches and rolling dunes.
And when the day winds don’t miss Grand Bend’s sunsets, which light up the sky in brilliant, unforgettable colour.
Picton
Distance from Toronto: 2.5 hours
Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you've stepped straight into a storybook in this charming small town.
Located about 2.5 hours from Toronto, Picton feels like a fairytale escape, with heritage streets, independent shops, and cozy cafés where you can easily spend a summer weekend or longer.
Just a short drive away is the stunning Sandbanks Provincial Park, home to three soft, white-sand beaches and the world's largest baymouth barrier dune formation. With turquoise-hued water and powdery shores, it's one of the most striking beach experiences in the province.
The surrounding area is dotted with vineyards, farm markets, and tasting rooms, so you can turn a beach day into a full Prince Edward County escape.
Port Hope
Distance from Toronto: 1 hour
Why You Need To Go: Just an hour from Toronto, this historic lakeside town makes for a charming summer escape. With sandy shores, heritage architecture, and cultural attractions, it's a beautiful destination for a day trip.
You can spend time at East Beach or West Beach, two scenic stretches of sand offering swimming, sunbathing, and lake views.
The town's picturesque streets are lined with historic buildings, independent boutiques, and quaint shops that add to its old-world feel.
Whether you're catching a live theatre performance, following a self-guided heritage tour, or checking out one of the community's arts festivals, there's no shortage of ways to spend an afternoon in this charming town.
Bayfield
Distance from Toronto: 2 hours and 50 minutes
Why You Need To Go: This village on the shores of Lake Huron feels like something out of a storybook. With leafy streets, heritage buildings, and colourful shops, Bayfield is brimming with small-town charm and lakeside views.
According to the website, it's a "stress-free countryside road trip where you find one-of-a-kind boutique shopping, unique restaurants, wineries, breweries, hiking, accommodations, and more." Its quaint downtown is filled with boutiques and spots to stop for a bite or a drink.
Beyond Main Street, you can head to one of the village's three beaches to enjoy the lake views and fresh air. Between the sandy shoreline, cozy cafés, sunny patios, and picturesque streets, it's easy to spend an entire weekend in this small town.
Port Dover
Distance from Toronto: 1.5 hours
Why You Need To Go: Just an hour and a half from Toronto, this lakeside getaway has earned the title of the "ultimate Ontario resort town," according to Ontario's Southwest. With picture-perfect waterfront views and laid-back vacation vibes, it's the place to go when you're craving a day by the water.
The area offers a sandy shoreline, sparkling Lake Erie views, and a scenic pier where you can take a stroll. Although only a portion of the main beach is open to the public, nearby stretches of sand, such as Turkey Point and Long Point, offer even more opportunities to swim, sunbathe, and enjoy the coast without the crowds.
You can also explore the quaint downtown, where you'll find boutiques, cafés, and restaurants to enjoy after a day in the sun.
Crystal Beach
Distance from Toronto: 2 hours
Why You Need To Go: Soft sand, clear water, and beach-town atmosphere make this destination a dreamy summer escape from Toronto. Located about 2 hours away, Crystal Beach in Fort Erie offers lots of lakeside charm for a relaxing day trip or weekend getaway.
The shoreline, which is also known as Bay Beach, boasts silky sand and inviting blue waters. Tourism Niagara describes it as a "vast sandy area with beautiful, clear water where locals and visitors can enjoy a relaxing day at the beach."
Once you've had your fill of swimming and sunbathing, you can wander through the area and discover local boutiques, accommodations, and plenty of restaurants and cafés.
Crystal Beach can get busy during the summer, and visitors are required to purchase a day pass, which you can get at the beach entrance before heading onto the sand.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.