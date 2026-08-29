Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, August 28 are out and there's a $10 million jackpot
Check your tickets!
The Lotto Max winning numbers for August 28 are now available.
There is a $10 million jackpot with this Lotto Max draw, along with MaxPlus prizes worth $100,000 each.
If you bought a ticket, check your numbers because you could be the winner of a cash prize or a free ticket.
Here's what you need to know about the winning numbers, the jackpot, and more.
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, August 28?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for August 28 are 1, 7, 8, 10, 41, 42 and 48, with 29 as the bonus number.
Nobody won the $10 million jackpot in this draw.
There are no winners of any MaxPlus prizes either.
But thousands of cash prizes between $20 and $3,000 have been won in Canada.
So, the next Lotto Max draw on September 1 will offer a $15 million jackpot.
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, August 25?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for August 25 were 10, 15, 23, 25, 28, 31 and 52. The bonus number was 43.
A winning ticket for the $10 million jackpot in Tuesday's draw was sold in St. Catharines, Ontario.
Two of the MaxPlus prizes worth $100,000 each were won with tickets sold in the Prairies and Ontario.
How do you play Lotto Max?
Lotto Max draws happen on Tuesdays and Fridays in Canada.
You now get four sets of numbers for every $6 play that you buy, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 52.
Here's what matching numbers could win you:
- 7/7 — jackpot
- 6/7 plus bonus — approximately 18.50% of the prize pool
- 6/7 — approximately 18.85% of the prize pool
- 5/7 plus bonus — approximately 12.25% of the prize pool
- 5/7 — approximately 27.50% of the prize pool
- 4/7 plus bonus — approximately 22.90% of the prize pool
- 4/7 — $20
- 3/7 plus bonus — $20
- 3/7 — free play ($6 value)
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can go up to $90 million.
Once the jackpot reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions available to be won, which are additional $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get with a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
You need to match all seven numbers on one line of your ticket to win a Maxmillions prize.
There are also new $100,000 cash prizes with every draw. The number of MaxPlus prizes available to be won increases with the jackpot.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays, which is when the Lotto Max winning numbers are drawn.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.