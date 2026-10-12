Ontario is home to Canada's most beautiful village and it's stunning in the fall

It has charming streets and cozy autumn vibes.

A person holding balloons outside a store. Right: A person sitting beside pumpkins.

A small town in Ontario.

@pickleandmyrrh | Instagram, @legallyhaills | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

Canada is full of charming small towns, from little historic villages to bustling communities. If you're looking for the prettiest town in the country, you're in luck, because it can be found right here in Ontario.

Offering quaint shops, cozy stone buildings, and endless old-world charm, this riverside gem is known for its stunning scenery, and it's even more beautiful in the fall.

If you're planning an autumn day trip, it might be worth a visit to Canada's most beautiful village.

Merrickville is an enchanting town nestled along the shores of the Rideau Canal, about an hour away from Ottawa.

It was named "Canada's Most Beautiful Village" in 1998 by Communities in Bloom, and is home to picturesque streets and Hallmark-level charm.

During the fall, Merrickville transforms into a scene from a cozy autumn film, complete with pumpkin-filled windows and vibrant hues.

You can wander along the leafy sidewalks, popping into shops and soaking up the crisp fall atmosphere.

You'll definitely want to make a stop at Wick Witch Apothecary, where you can find an autumn collection of candles, room sprays, and more.

For a sweet treat, head to Pickle & Myrrh, a gift shop offering soft caramels and more.

There are many other boutiques to explore along the historic streets, from art shops to food stores and more.

Since it just isn't fall without a cozy drink, you can head to some of Merrickville's cafes, such as the Village Bean Coffee House, and warm up with a seasonal coffee.

You can also explore Merrickville's beautiful trails, such as the Merrickville Ruins Trail, where you can soak up the fall views. Or stroll along the Merrickville Limerick Trail, where you'll find sugar maples and a boardwalk overlooking a marsh.

With its historic shops and cozy autumn vibes, Canada's most beautiful village is a dreamy spot for a fall day trip.

Merrickville-Wolford website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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