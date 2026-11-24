Canada's most beautiful village is in Ontario and it's like a Christmas trip to Europe
You can explore sparkling streets and holiday markets.
Cozy Christmas charm, twinkling storefronts, quaint streets, and old-world shops await in this enchanting Ontario town.
Ontario is home to a picturesque little destination that looks like it was plucked from a holiday movie, and it's a magical spot to visit during the Christmas season.
Nestled along the Rideau Canal about an hour from Ottawa, Merrickville is known as the "Jewel of the Rideau." It even made Culture Trip's list of the "20 Most Beautiful Towns and Villages in Canada" and was named "Canada's Most Beautiful Village" by Communities in Bloom.
According to Narcity readers, the town makes them feel like they're in Europe, with its old-world buildings and stone architecture.
The village is especially enchanting during the holiday season, when its quaint streets sparkle with Christmas lights and the little shops burst with gifts and decor. You can spend an afternoon wandering past heritage buildings, browsing boutiques and stopping for hot cocoa.
If you're looking to get some Christmas shopping done, Merrickville has several local stores to explore. You can pop into spots like Pickle & Myrrh, A Merry Christmas Shoppe, Wick Witch Apothecary and the Knock Knock Shoppe while exploring the downtown streets.
Christmas in Merrickville, the village's annual festive celebration, is returning on Saturday, December 5, 2026. You can enjoy all sorts of festive experiences, with a full schedule of events available soon.
The celebration also includes the Christmas in Merrickville Art of Giving, where you can browse handmade creations and artwork from local artists.
If you're hoping to do even more holiday shopping, you can also plan your visit around Merrickville's Makers Christmas Market on November 28 and 29. The indoor market takes place at the Merrickville Community Centre, with local makers showcasing handmade goods over two days.
With its old-time Christmas charm, quaint little shops, and holiday events, Canada's most beautiful village is worth a festive day trip.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.