This Ontario village is the most magical Christmas town in Canada, according to readers
It has no shortage of holiday cheer.
Canada is full of beautiful Christmas towns, from mountainside gems to cozy little communities. If you're looking to explore one of the country's most magical holiday villages this season, you may want to set your sights on this destination.
We asked readers on Facebook what they think are the most magical Christmas towns in Canada, and this Ontario village was one of the spots mentioned in the comments.
With sparkling streets and endless festive charm, it's no surprise readers find this spot especially enchanting.
Bracebridge is a quaint community located in Muskoka, about 2 hours from Toronto.
During the holiday season, the town turns into a Hallmark-worthy scene, with twinkling shops, holiday events, and dazzling festivals.
The town's holiday vibes haven't gone unnoticed. Several Christmas movies have been filmed in Bracebridge, including The Knight Before Christmas and Christmas at Grand Valley.
On November 20, Bracebridge's Festival of Lights returns, complete with late-night shopping, fireworks, and a Santa Claus Parade.
You can watch the town light up with festive cheer and enjoy hot chocolate, a holiday train, live entertainment, food vendors, and more.
The town's Holiday Market will take place at the Muskoka Lumber Community Centre on Saturday, November 28. You can find everything from jewelry, candles, and art to baked goods and home and cottage décor, making it a great place to check off your gift list.
Bracebridge is home to Santa's Village, a Christmas-themed amusement park that goes all out for the holiday season.
On select dates from November 21, you can visit the theme park and enjoy dazzling lights, themed treats, holiday activities, and more.
Bracebridge's downtown is another place to get into the Christmas spirit. The glowing boutiques and cozy cafes are the perfect place to shop and warm up with hot chocolate.
With its small-town charm, festive events, and magical amusement park, it might be time to plan a holiday trip to Bracebridge.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.