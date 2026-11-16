Ontario has a New France-style Christmas village with a cozy market and holiday magic
It's free to visit.
This enchanting Christmas village in Ontario will whisk you away to another era. You can wander through an old-world market, bite into traditional treats, and soak up the sights and sounds of 17th-century New France.
With costumed characters and crackling firepits, it's like stepping back in time to a magical Christmas celebration from centuries ago.
Village Noël Temiskaming is returning to the New Liskeard Fairgrounds from November 19 to 21, 2026.
The free, annual event celebrates the region's French-Canadian heritage by recreating the atmosphere of New France through a holiday market, local traditions and family activities.
According to the event's website, its mission is to highlight traditional crafts, culinary offerings, and family entertainment in a warm, welcoming setting.
You can stroll past rustic market stalls, shop for unique Christmas gifts, and discover traditional crafts from local artisans. From handmade wooden creations and artwork to alpaca products and blacksmithing, there are lots of unique finds to explore.
No holiday experience is complete without delicious treats, and you can warm up by the cozy fire pits while enjoying a bite from the food vendors. The 2026 lineup includes BeaverTails, popcorn, sweets, and other food items, so you'll want to come hungry.
In addition to food and shopping, the experience includes activities and attractions such as fireworks, live entertainment, log-sawing, and visits with Santa.
If you're looking for a little taste of old-fashioned Christmas, this Ontario holiday village is worth adding to your plans.
Village Noël Temiskaming
Price: Free admission
When: November 19 to 21, 2026
Address: 10 May St S., Temiskaming Shores, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.