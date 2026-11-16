Ontario has a New France-style Christmas village with a cozy market and holiday magic

It's free to visit.

A crowded winter market with festive lights. Right: A snow-covered holiday soap stall.

A Christmas village in Ontario.

Village Noël Temiskaming | Facebook, Village Noël
Lead Writer, Travel

This enchanting Christmas village in Ontario will whisk you away to another era. You can wander through an old-world market, bite into traditional treats, and soak up the sights and sounds of 17th-century New France.

With costumed characters and crackling firepits, it's like stepping back in time to a magical Christmas celebration from centuries ago.

Village Noël Temiskaming is returning to the New Liskeard Fairgrounds from November 19 to 21, 2026.

The free, annual event celebrates the region's French-Canadian heritage by recreating the atmosphere of New France through a holiday market, local traditions and family activities.

According to the event's website, its mission is to highlight traditional crafts, culinary offerings, and family entertainment in a warm, welcoming setting.

You can stroll past rustic market stalls, shop for unique Christmas gifts, and discover traditional crafts from local artisans. From handmade wooden creations and artwork to alpaca products and blacksmithing, there are lots of unique finds to explore.

No holiday experience is complete without delicious treats, and you can warm up by the cozy fire pits while enjoying a bite from the food vendors. The 2026 lineup includes BeaverTails, popcorn, sweets, and other food items, so you'll want to come hungry.

In addition to food and shopping, the experience includes activities and attractions such as fireworks, live entertainment, log-sawing, and visits with Santa.

If you're looking for a little taste of old-fashioned Christmas, this Ontario holiday village is worth adding to your plans.

Village Noël Temiskaming

Price: Free admission

When: November 19 to 21, 2026

Address: 10 May St S., Temiskaming Shores, ON

Village Noël Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
village noel christmas in ontario christmas markets ontario
Travel Canada
  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, November 13 are out and there's a $15 million jackpot

We have a few MaxPlus winners!

This cozy Christmas town 1 hour from Ottawa is the Hallmark Capital of Ontario

It's a magical spot to visit around Christmas. 🎄

Canada has a real-life Hallmark movie town with dazzling streets and twinkly shops

Add this place to your holiday bucket list. 🎄

I blind taste-tested No Name snacks against the big brand rivals — The results are shocking

Price doesn't always equal quality!

This enchanting Ontario Christmas town has twinkling streets and a magical starlight market

It's "one of the most enchanting Christmas towns in Ontario."

Inside a Canada Post mail carrier's last day of home delivery in Toronto

Inside a mail carrier's last day of home delivery

This real-life Christmas movie village near Toronto has sparkly streets and a dazzling market

It's full of festive magic. ✨

I compared Dollarama and IKEA home decor — Here's where I'd actually spend my money

Re-decorate on a budget? Yes please!

A dementia diagnosis is devastating. What happens when you're only 48?

This man was diagnosed with Alzheimer's at age 48. He's not alone

Two people dead after crash involving out-of-control Tesla: Durham police

Two dead after crash at construction site