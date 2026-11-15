This real-life Christmas movie village near Toronto has sparkly streets and a dazzling market
It's full of festive magic. ✨
This Ontario destination may just be Canada's most magical Christmas town. With colourful storefronts, twinkling lights, and festive decor everywhere you look, it's like an old-fashioned holiday card come to life.
You can spend a day wandering along the Victorian-era streets, popping into the cozy boutiques, sipping warm cups of hot cocoa, and enjoying endless Christmas activities.
Offering old-world scenery and nostalgic holiday vibes, it's a magical spot to visit this holiday season.
The destination
Niagara-on-the-Lake is a storybook small town located under 2 hours from Toronto.
While the town is enchanting year-round, Christmas is an especially magical time to visit. The destination transforms into a sparkling holiday village that will have you feeling like the star of a rom-com film.
In fact, Niagara-on-the-Lake has served as a backdrop for several festive films, including Netflix's Christmas Inheritance (2017) and The Holiday Calendar (2018).
- Christmas Inheritance: The Grand Victorian Bed & Breakfast on Niagara Parkway was used as a filming location, standing in for the inn in the fictional small town. The movie follows a wealthy heiress who travels to a small town to deliver a Christmas card and discovers a little holiday magic along the way.
- The Holiday Calendar: This Netflix Christmas movie was filmed throughout Niagara-on-the-Lake's Old Town. You'll spot Queen Street, the courthouse, Balzac's Café on King Street, the Prince of Wales Hotel and Simcoe Park, where some of the skating scenes were filmed.
According to Vintage Hotels, "this Christmas in Niagara-on-the-Lake promises to be one of the most special yet," so it's worth planning that festive day trip or getaway.
There are endless experiences to enjoy throughout the season, as well as a dreamy Christmas atmosphere and holiday shopping.
Things to do
If you're looking for major holiday cheer, Niagara-on-the-Lake is the place to be. Here's a look at some of the festive fun you can enjoy this season.
Visit a new Christmas market
This year, the town is getting a brand new market, featuring dazzling lights and yuletide magic. The first annual Vintage Hotels Christmas Market takes place November 21 to 22 in the gardens at Pillar and Post, transforming them into an enchanting woodland Christmas village.
The outdoor market features local artisans, handmade gifts, festive food, mulled wine, cider, pretzels, crêpes and bratwurst. You can also enjoy workshops, visits from Santa, and more.
Attend the Candlelight Stroll
One of Niagara-on-the-Lake's most enchanting holiday traditions is the annual Candlelight Stroll, taking place on December 4, 2026.
The historic town glows with thousands of candles as you wander through the Heritage District, accompanied by festive music and performances from local choirs and musicians. A horse-drawn carriage leads the procession, making the event feel like something straight out of a Christmas movie.
Browse the Pumphouse Holiday Market
If you're looking for more Christmas markets to explore, you can also shop at the Niagara Pumphouse Arts Centre Holiday Market, running from December 4 to 13, 2026.
The seasonal market features products from local artisans, including Christmas ornaments, festive decorations and unique gifts. The gallery also displays Christmas trees decorated with handmade ornaments, adding to the holiday vibes.
Visit the Christmas Wonderland Gardens
The gardens at Pillar and Post will transform into a Christmas wonderland from December 1, 2026, to January 2, 2027.
The seasonal attraction features sparkling lights, festive music, an outdoor skating rink, crackling fire pits and holiday movies under the stars.
You can grab a seasonal drink or snack at The OutPost and enjoy the wintry atmosphere. Vintage Hotels also offers a special Christmas Wonderland getaway package that includes access to the gardens.
Visit Canada's oldest year-round Christmas store
You don't have to wait until December to get into the Christmas spirit at Just Christmas. Located on Queen Street, this year-round Christmas emporium has been welcoming shoppers since 1985 and is home to more than 5,000 holiday items.
You can browse shelves filled with ornaments, nutcrackers, tree decorations, Advent calendars and more.
Catch a holiday show at the Shaw Festival
The Shaw Festival is bringing some festive entertainment to Niagara-on-the-Lake this holiday season with two holiday productions. From November 5 to December 23, 2026, you can catch A Year with Frog and Toad, a musical based on the classic children's books, while Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella takes the stage from November 8 to December 23.
Watch the Christmas Parade
Niagara-on-the-Lake's annual Christmas Parade is taking place on December 12, 2026, featuring festive floats, decorations and holiday cheer on the historic downtown streets.
Explore the Christmas-decorated downtown
The downtown area is one of the most magical places to enjoy this holiday season. You can spend an afternoon wandering along Queen Street, which looks like something straight out of a Christmas film.
The charming Victorian-era buildings are decorated with sparkling lights, garlands and wreaths, while the little shops and boutiques are brimming with gifts and holiday cheer. You can also explore the surrounding Heritage District, admire the historic architecture and stop for a cozy coffee along the way.
Food experiences
It just isn't Christmas without hearty meals, warm drinks, and festive treats, and Niagara-on-the-Lake has no shortage of all three.
From fancy and festive afternoon tea to holiday-themed brunches and Victorian-style feasts, the destination goes all out for the Christmas season.
Try Niagara IcewineA trip to Niagara-on-the-Lake wouldn't be complete without sipping some of the region's famous Icewine. Made from grapes that are naturally frozen while still on the vine, this sweet dessert wine is one of Niagara's signature products. For a unique experience, Peller Estates offers its Greatest Winery Tour, which includes a stop at the 10Below Icewine Lounge, an underground tasting space made from thousands of kilograms of ice and kept at -10 C.
Attend a Victorian Christmas feast
For a festive dining experience, the Prince of Wales Hotel is hosting its Victorian Nutcracker Feast on select dates in November and December. The seasonal dinner features a festive buffet, glowing candles, and Christmas decorations, while a pianist performs classic holiday carols.
Check out the Tinsel Tavern
The Exchange Brewery is getting a festive makeover this year with the arrival of its Tinsel Tavern, running from November 27, 2026, to January 3, 2027.
The brewery will be transformed into an over-the-top Christmas hangout, complete with holiday decorations, themed drinks, and festive bites. You can sip seasonal beer, festive cocktails, hot chocolate or eggnog while enjoying Christmas-themed activities, including trivia, bingo, live music and visits from Santa.
Have brunch with Santa
You can enjoy a festive meal together at Brunch with Santa at NOTL Bar & Restaurant on December 12, 2026. The special holiday event features breakfast favourites along with an opportunity to meet Santa before the town's annual Christmas Parade.
With its Hallmark-worthy atmosphere, quaint streets, cozy shops, and holiday events, Niagara-on-the-Lake is the place to go for major Christmas magic.
Tourism Niagara-on-the-Lake website
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.