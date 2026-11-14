This twinkly village near Toronto has holiday train rides and a massive Christmas market
It's like a holiday card come to life. 🎄
Ontario has no shortage of enchanting Christmas towns, from European-style villages to sparkling hidden gems. If you're looking for somewhere extra magical to explore without going too far from the city, you may want to keep this dreamy destination in mind.
Boasting cozy bakeries, glowing storefronts, endless lights, a dazzling market, and festive train rides, it's like a Christmas dream come true.
St. Jacobs Village is a picture-perfect destination located about an hour and a half away from Toronto.
The main street is lined with shops and eateries which, come Christmas time, sparkle with glowing lights and holiday decor.
It's a magical place to do some holiday shopping while soaking up those nostalgic Christmas vibes.
On select dates between November 12 and 22, St. Jacobs Village is hosting its annual Sparkles event, complete with carollers, a fancy hot chocolate bar, horse-drawn wagon rides, visits with Santa, and more.
You can shop late amid thousands of twinkling lights, music, treats, and cheer.
Just outside the town, you'll find the St. Jacobs Farmers' Market, the largest market of its kind in Canada.
The massive venue features three buildings, a lively outdoor market and hundreds of local vendors offering farm-fresh produce, local foods, handcrafted goods, and more.
On November 20 and 27, the market is hosting a Sip & Shop featuring glowing lights, unique gifts, and seasonal drinks.
If you're up for an extra festive adventure, you can book a trip on the Waterloo Central Railway. Located minutes from the village, the railway is hosting several Christmas-themed experiences, including a dazzling nighttime train ride and an adults-only excursion.
With its cozy streets, holiday charm, massive market and festive train rides, St. Jacobs Village has "Christmas road trip" written all over it.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.