7 dazzling Christmas villages less than 2 hours from Toronto for a magical getaway
Bring on the Christmas cheer!
You don't have to pull a Cameron Diaz and leave the country to enjoy an enchanting Christmas holiday. Ontario has lots of quaint little towns that feel like they belong in a festive rom-com.
From twinkling lakeside villages to historic communities wrapped in bows, these destinations are magical spots for a day trip or weekend escape.
Plus, they're located 2 hours or less from Toronto, so you don't have to go too far to enjoy some Christmas cheer.
Here are seven dazzling Christmas towns to escape to this season.
Unionville
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy a Gilmore Girls-style Christmas at this enchanting village less than an hour away from Toronto.
Unionville is a charming community located in Markham, known for its connection to the popular series Gilmore Girls. It served as the fictional village of Stars Hollow for the pilot episode, and you can imagine you've stepped into a cozy Christmas scene straight out of the show.
The Main Street is dotted with cozy cafes, heritage buildings, and glittering holiday decor, making it look like a postcard.
On December 12, you can enjoy the Olde-Tyme Christmas Candlelight Parade, as well as events like Breakfast with Santa throughout the season.
From cozy cups of holiday lattes to sweet treats and twinkling streets, Unionville has all the ingredients for a dreamy Christmas escape.
Collingwood
Why You Need To Go: This magical Christmas town feels like something out of a holiday film.
Located about 2 hours from Toronto, Collingwood's historic downtown turns into a Christmas dreamland with glittering lights and glowing storefronts.
It's the perfect spot to get your holiday shopping done while enjoying some festive cheer and cozy scenery.
On December 11, 12, 18, and 19, the town will host its annual Christmas market. You can wander along the dazzling streets, popping into shops, sipping festive drinks, and digging into holiday treats.
While you're in the area, you can head to Blue Mountain Village, where even more Christmas enchantment awaits.
The Holiday Magic at Blue event transforms the area into a dazzling dreamland, with illuminated trails, holiday events, endless decor, and more.
There are many boutique hotels, Airbnbs, and more where you can book a stay.
St. Jacobs Village
Why You Need To Go: Located under 2 hours from Toronto, St. Jacobs is a magical place to get into the Christmas spirit.
With its charming streets, festive decorations and European-inspired atmosphere, it feels like stepping into a holiday card.
During the Christmas season, the village transforms into a twinkling winter escape, with shops decked out in lights and lots of opportunities to browse for unique gifts.
You can also enjoy the annual St. Jacobs Sparkles celebration from November 12 to 15 and 19 to 22, when the village comes alive with festive displays and holiday cheer.
For even more seasonal magic, head to the nearby St. Jacobs Farmers' Market, where you can shop for local goodies, handmade gifts and holiday treats.
Whether you're looking to enjoy a festive day trip or get a head start on your Christmas shopping, this charming Ontario village makes for a lovely holiday getaway.
Niagara-on-the-Lake
Why You Need To Go: The historic town of Niagara-on-the-Lake transforms into an "authentic Christmas village" each holiday season, making it a magical spot for a winter weekend getaway less than 2 hours from the city.
Its charming heritage buildings, tree-lined streets and festive storefronts are decked out in holiday decor, creating the feeling of stepping straight into a Christmas card.
You can stroll through the downtown to admire the twinkling lights, browse local boutiques and stop at a cozy restaurant for a seasonal meal.
The annual Candlelight Stroll is another highlight, bringing the town to life with carollers, live entertainment and glowing candles. You can also explore the new Vintage Hotels Christmas Market, pick up unique gifts and enjoy the festive atmosphere throughout the village.
With its cozy inns, wineries and picture-perfect streets, Niagara-on-the-Lake is a magical place to enjoy the Christmas season.
Elora
Why You Need To Go: Known as "Ontario's most beautiful village," Elora gets an extra dose of magic during the Christmas season.
Its historic limestone buildings, charming downtown streets and festive lights create a picture-perfect holiday setting straight out of a Christmas movie.
You can spend the day browsing the village's cozy stone boutiques, enjoy a little pampering at the luxurious Elora Mill and check out the local Christmas market starting November 14 for seasonal treats and unique gifts.
The European-style market looks like it belongs in the film The Holiday, with quaint chalet booths, cobblestone alleys, crackling firepits, and festive treats.
The village's winding streets and beautiful architecture make it especially lovely to explore during the holidays, when storefronts and outdoor spaces take on a magical glow.
Friday Harbour
Why You Need To Go: This charming lakeside pedestrian village makes for a peaceful Christmas escape, with festive experiences that bring a little extra magic to the season.
Friday Harbour's annual Holiday Market is returning for its sixth year on November 20, adding a little European Christmas magic to the shores of Lake Simcoe.
Inspired by traditional European holiday markets, the festive event transforms the Promenade and Piazza into a sparkling winter village, complete with glowing lights, chalet-style cabins and beautiful waterfront views.
You can browse the market stalls for unique gifts, indulge in seasonal food and drinks and warm up in themed lounges like Rudolph's Lounge.
The fun continues throughout the season, with the annual Tree Lighting, featuring live entertainment and a dazzling 40-foot Christmas tree.
Stratford
Why You Need To Go: This destination has streets brimming with holiday cheer, cozy inns and warm restaurants, making it an enchanting spot for a Christmas getaway.
With its historic downtown, charming storefronts and festive atmosphere, Stratford is especially picturesque during the winter months.
You can follow the Christmas Trail, a self-guided shopping experience where you can visit local businesses and redeem vouchers for festive gifts and goodies.
There are also holiday markets to browse, including the annual Christmas Market featuring local makers, handmade gifts and seasonal treats.
For even more magic, check out Winter Wander-land, with horse-drawn wagon rides, carollers, a festive food market and holiday photo ops, or visit Lights On Stratford to see the city transformed by glowing art installations.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.