10 magical small towns and villages in Ontario that are even more beautiful in the fall
You'll want to add these spots to your autumn plans. 🍂
Autumn is the perfect time to explore Ontario's charming small towns. With crisp air, colourful forests and cozy sweater-weather vibes, you'll feel like you've stepped into a fall fairy tale.
From scenic walks beneath golden leaves to wandering historic main streets, the season adds a little extra magic to a small-town escape.
In the fall, these villages come alive with harvest displays, cozy cafés, local shops, and picturesque streets made for exploring with a pumpkin spice latte in hand. Whether you're planning a weekend getaway or a day trip, these small towns offer plenty of opportunities to soak up the beauty of the season.
Here are 10 small towns in Ontario that are even more beautiful during the fall.
Perth
Why You Need To Go: Fancy a fall trip to Scotland? You don't need to get on a plane to enjoy a little taste of the U.K. this autumn.
Perth is an enchanting small town in Ontario with Scottish vibes and quaint streets filled with autumn magic.
Located an hour away from Ottawa, the small town boasts cozy cafes, cute shops, stone buildings, and beautiful parks where you can wander through the vibrant foliage.
Stewart Park is definitely worth a visit during the fall months. The 5-acre park is brimming with red and gold trees, leaf-covered trails, and whimsical bridges that look like they were plucked from a fall fairy tale.
Elora
Why You Need To Go: Nestled along a rushing river, Elora is a charming place to visit year-round. Autumn brings a new, cozy kind of magic to the little village, with pumpkin-filled storefronts, harvest markets, and spooky sights lurking around every bend.
You can pop into the charming limestone shops, sip seasonal drinks at the warm cafes, and enjoy the town's European feel.
During October, the town transforms into a haunting Halloween destination complete with decor and events such as ghost walks and trick-or-treating.
Almonte
Why You Need To Go: You can step into a real-life Hallmark village right here in Ontario this fall.
Almonte is a former mill town that's known for its movie-worthy charm. Dubbed the "Hallmark Capital of Ontario," the quaint town has been featured in a number of films and is extra magical during the fall.
You can wander along the leaf-strewn main street, enjoy lattes at the cafes, and stroll along the river to soak up the enchanting views.
You can also head to the nearby Mill of Kintail Conservation Area to enjoy more vibrant foliage.
St. Jacobs Village
Why You Need To Go: This beautiful village, located about 1.5 hours from Toronto, looks like it was made for fall.
Offering harvest markets, cozy cafes, quaint shops and crimson trees, it's an idyllic spot to enjoy sweater weather to the fullest.
For a little bit of autumn magic, you can stop by Hamel Brooms, home to Canada's last remaining corn broom manufacturer, and pick up a handmade broom that looks like it belongs in a Harry Potter film.
After exploring the village, you can warm up with a cozy drink from EcoCafe or satisfy your sweet tooth with baked goods from Stone Crock Bakery.
No visit to St. Jacobs is complete without wandering through the famous St. Jacobs Farmers' Market. As Canada's largest year-round farmers' market, it's a go-to spot for discovering local produce, seasonal goods, handmade creations and unique finds from vendors.
If you're visiting in the fall, keep an eye out for seasonal events like Pumpkin Palooza, which brings the village to life with festive activities such as trick-or-treating and more autumn-inspired fun.
Blue Mountain Village
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for a fall escape filled with autumn charm and adventures, Blue Mountain Village is the place to be.
Tucked amidst rolling hills of fiery colours, the quaint pedestrian village boasts cobblestone streets, shops, eateries, and endless outdoor activities.
You can speed through a red and gold forest on the mountain coaster, soak up the colours on the gondola rides, hike your way through crimson trees, and more.
You can also enjoy the Apple Harvest Festival for more fall fun.
Merrickville
Why You Need To Go: Canada's most beautiful village is extra beautiful during the fall.
Located along the Rideau Canal, Merrickville transforms into an autumn dreamland with old-fashioned shops, pumpkin-filled streets, and more.
If you're looking to enjoy the colours, grab a coffee and go for a stroll along one of Merrickville's scenic trails, such as the Merrickville Ruins trail, where you can take in the views.
Port Perry
Why You Need To Go: You can discover a real-life autumn Hallmark village just an hour away from Toronto.
Port Perry is a dreamy lakeside town with Victorian-era streets and endless autumn charm.
The main street is dotted with cute shops and cafes, where you can find all sorts of unique items and treats.
When autumn arrives, Palmer Park becomes a picturesque place to wander. The waterfront park is lined with scenic walking paths and a charming gazebo that feels like it could have been pulled straight from a Gilmore Girls episode.
Bayfield
Why You Need To Go: Known for its summer charm, Bayfield is equally as magical in the fall. According to the website, the town offers a "Hallmark experience" complete with "one-of-a-kind boutique shopping, unique restaurants, wineries, breweries, hiking, accommodations, and more."
You can wander past colourful shops and boutiques, or stroll through the park to soak up the gorgeous fall colours.
It's a dreamy spot to enjoy a cozy drink or lunch on the patio surrounded by crisp autumn air.
Belfountain
Why You Need To Go: Located in Caledon, about an hour from Toronto, Belfountain is a charming hamlet that feels like it was made for a fall getaway.
Dating back to the early 1800s, the village has a storybook feel with heritage buildings, scenic trails and plenty of autumn scenery.
The Belfountain Conservation Area is a highlight, offering forested paths, a swing bridge, and views of a picturesque waterfall surrounded by vibrant fall foliage. Nearby, Forks of the Credit Provincial Park has even more scenic trails to explore.
After your adventure, warm up with a coffee and sweet treat from a local café or wander the village's charming shops.
Niagara-on-the-Lake
Why You Need To Go: With historic streets, flower-filled gardens, pumpkin displays and Victorian-era architecture, Niagara-on-the-Lake has a storybook charm that feels like stepping into another era.
The town is especially magical when the leaves begin to change, with colourful scenery surrounding its heritage buildings, vineyards and tree-lined roads.
A fall visit can include browsing local boutiques, exploring nearby wineries, booking a relaxing spa day or wandering the picturesque streets. But beneath its charming exterior, the town also has a mysterious side.
Known as Canada's "most haunted town," Niagara-on-the-Lake is home to reportedly haunted spots like Brockamour Manor and Fort George.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.