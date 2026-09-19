Ontario has a 'mini Europe' with misty waterways and cozy autumn villages

It's just a road trip from Toronto.

A stone castle by the water. Right: A bridge over water in the fall.

A travel destination.

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Lead Writer, Travel

It turns out, you don't need to get on a plane to enjoy a little taste of Europe. This Ontario destination will have you feeling like you're spending an autumn day overseas, without a lengthy flight.

Boasting sparkling waterways, cozy little villages, historic architecture, and hidden castles, it's a magical spot for a European-style autumn escape.

Gananoque and the 1000 Islands is a stunning destination located along the border between northern New York State and southeastern Ontario.

According to a press release, "with its historic castles, waterfront communities, secluded island cottages and breathtaking scenery, Gananoque and the 1000 Islands are increasingly being described as a 'mini-Europe' experience close to home."

"More travellers are discovering that they don't need to cross the Atlantic to experience spectacular scenery, historic architecture and the feeling of a European escape," says Greg Bechkos, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at City Cruises Canada.

"The 1000 Islands offers all of that right here in Ontario, giving travellers the opportunity to experience a European-style escape without having to travel far from home."

The region is especially beautiful during the fall, with warm temperatures and a "mirrored, double-foliage effect in September and October" when the vibrant trees are reflected in the shining waters of the St. Lawrence.

One of the prettiest ways to take in the changing scenery is from the water. Several cruise operators, such as City Cruises Gananoque, run sightseeing tours through the 1000 Islands, giving you a front-row view of the colourful shoreline, historic islands and landmarks.

You can also explore some of the charming autumn villages such as Gananoque, a waterfront town that's especially picturesque in the fall.

You can wander through the downtown streets, pop into local shops and cafes, and stroll along the waterfront before taking in the views from the Thousand Islands Parkway.

Other communities to explore on the Ontario side include Kingston and Brockville.

For a particularly European feel, you can head to Boldt Castle, an enchanting destination on an island just across the U.S. border. The castle looks like it was plucked from a fairy tale and is especially magical surrounded by fall colours.

You can soak up bird's-eye views of the foliage from the 1000 Islands Tower. The observation decks offer sweeping views across the St. Lawrence River and the maze of islands below, with the crimson leaves creating an especially pretty backdrop in autumn.

Between colourful forests, sparkling waterways and charming waterfront towns, Ontario's "mini Europe" is a scenic fall escape - no plane ticket required.

1000 Islands Tourism Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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