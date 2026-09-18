Canada's new winter forecast reveals which parts of the country will be the snowiest
Storms, lake-effect snow, whiteouts and "severe" cold are expected.
This new national winter forecast has named the snowiest regions in the country.
It also revealed when Canada's weather will feature storms, lake-effect snow, cold Arctic air and more during the season.
According to the Canadian winter forecast recently put out by the Farmer's Almanac, it's going to be a season with "dramatic contrasts" across the country.
There are seasonal highlights in this forecast that detail what winter weather you can expect in Canada month by month.
In November and December, winter will have a changeable start. That includes stormy weather that's interrupted by milder conditions.
Frequent storms will move into western Canada while Arctic air pushes south. There will be more chances for snow and mixed precipitation later in December for eastern parts of the country.
Winter is forecast to be "more aggressive" in January, according to the Farmer's Almanac. There will be cold temperatures across the Prairies, lake-effect snow in Ontario, and a threat of coastal winter storms in the Atlantic provinces.
Also, quick transitions from milder temperatures to "bitter" cold are expected in most of Canada except for coastal B.C., which will stay wet and windy.
In February, "significant" snowfall is forecast in Ontario, Quebec, Labrador, and parts of the Atlantic region. There will be "severe" cold and blowing snow in the Prairies and accumulating mountain snow in B.C. during the month.
According to the Farmer's Almanac, late-season snowstorms and cold temperatures are possible before the spring equinox in March.
Now, let's get into which regions in Canada will be the snowiest during this winter season.
The snowiest parts of B.C. this winter will be in the mountains and the Interior because Pacific storms are forecast to bring heavy snow to higher elevations.
While the Prairies aren't expected to have very high overall precipitation totals, snowfall combined with high winds could lead to "dangerous" drifting and blowing snow. Occasional whiteout conditions are also forecast.
Ontario has a few snowiest regions, according to the Farmer's Almanac. The snowbelt areas east and south of the Great Lakes are forecast to get repeated lake-effect snow this winter.
Southern and eastern parts of Ontario will also be some of the snowiest regions in Canada because of frequent snowstorms and lake-effect snow squalls.
In Quebec, the central, eastern and northern parts of the province are expected ot be the snowiest. Colder air will be more consistent, so major winter storms will be mostly snow instead of mixed precipitation.
According to the Farmer's Almanac, snow totals could "vary dramatically" between storms in the Atlantic provinces. The snowiest regions will be inland, as that's where heavy snow is forecast this winter.
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This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.