Ontario's winter forecast reveals which months will be the coldest and snowiest

Snowfall amounts are forecast to be above normal this winter.

frozen lake ontario with toronto skyline. right: house with red door and trees covered in snow

Toronto skyline along frozen Lake Ontario. Right: House in St. Catharines during a snowstorm.

Stephen H | Unsplash, Ahmed Muntasir | Unsplash
Senior Writer

The national winter forecast has details about what Ontario's weather will be like during the season.

That includes when you can expect the coldest and snowiest parts of winter in this province.

According to the Canadian winter forecast released by the Old Farmer's Almanac, the season will be "split" in Canada.

Milder temperatures are expected in southern parts of the country and colder weather in central and northern regions, along with parts of Ontario.

Even with the temperature divide, it's expected to be a snowier-than-normal winter season in many provinces.

Ontario's forecast region in the Almanac spans parts of northern and central Ontario, including Thunder Bay, Sault Ste. Marie and Sudbury, and all of southern Ontario, including Toronto and the GTA.

The coldest periods of winter for these parts of Ontario will be mid and late January, then early and late February.

You can expect the snowiest weather of the season during early and late January and mid-March.

According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, overall temperatures for the season will be below normal in eastern parts of the province and above normal in western parts of the province.

While precipitation amounts are forecast to be below normal in Ontario this winter, snowfall amounts are forecast to be above normal for the province.

So, the Old Farmer's Almanac said you'll still need to shovel snow even though it will be a drier winter overall in Ontario.

READ NEXT: Canada's winter forecast says these will be the snowiest and coldest months in each province

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

winter forecastontario weather
CanadaNews
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

Ontario's winter forecast is out and the season will be snowier than normal in some areas

Below-normal temperatures are also expected.

Canada's winter forecast says it'll be colder and snowier than normal in these places

You can expect a "split winter" in Canada.

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