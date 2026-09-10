Ontario's winter forecast reveals which months will be the coldest and snowiest
Snowfall amounts are forecast to be above normal this winter.
The national winter forecast has details about what Ontario's weather will be like during the season.
That includes when you can expect the coldest and snowiest parts of winter in this province.
According to the Canadian winter forecast released by the Old Farmer's Almanac, the season will be "split" in Canada.
Milder temperatures are expected in southern parts of the country and colder weather in central and northern regions, along with parts of Ontario.
Even with the temperature divide, it's expected to be a snowier-than-normal winter season in many provinces.
Ontario's forecast region in the Almanac spans parts of northern and central Ontario, including Thunder Bay, Sault Ste. Marie and Sudbury, and all of southern Ontario, including Toronto and the GTA.
The coldest periods of winter for these parts of Ontario will be mid and late January, then early and late February.
You can expect the snowiest weather of the season during early and late January and mid-March.
According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, overall temperatures for the season will be below normal in eastern parts of the province and above normal in western parts of the province.
While precipitation amounts are forecast to be below normal in Ontario this winter, snowfall amounts are forecast to be above normal for the province.
So, the Old Farmer's Almanac said you'll still need to shovel snow even though it will be a drier winter overall in Ontario.
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This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.