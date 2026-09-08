15 Dollarama finds I've tried that are way better than the name-brand versions
Save your money!💰
Dollarama is one of those stores jam-packed with so much stuff that it's hard to know which items are worth buying and which are a waste of money.
One of the best things about the discount store is that it carries both name-brand items and its own alternative brands that rival those higher-end lines. While some products are worth paying more for, other Dollarama versions are just as good, or even better, for a fraction of the price.
As someone who has shopped for years and has recently become an avid shopper (for research, of course...), I have tried and tested a lot of items.
Here are 15 that made the cut.
Potato chips
Some brand-name chip prices have gotten out of control, and Dollarama has become my go-to whenever a chip craving hits. These Dollarama potato chips, along with the kettle-cooked ones, are just as good as any brand-name chips that cost way more. I refuse to overspend on chips if I don't have to.
Price: $2.25
Glass cleaner
If there's one cleaning product you should swap to the Dollarama version, it's glass cleaner. This Sparkle N'Shine is just as good as Windex, and it's only $2.50 for a 1.89-litre bottle. I seriously doubt you'll notice any difference.
Price: $2.50
Zipper Seal storage bags
I'm big on freezing meat and meal-prepped items, and these Zipper Seal plastic bags are great for that. They seal just as securely as Ziploc, and my favourite detail is the write-on labels, so you can jot down what you're freezing and when.
Price: $1.25
Compostable kitchen bags
If you're not getting compost bags at Dollarama, then you're missing out. At $4 for a box of 20 bags, you're paying $0.20 per bag, which is less than what you would pay for the Glad alternative. I've been buying these Dollarama compost bags for years with no issues.
Price: $4
Fluffs facial tissue
I was always a Kleenex person until I came across these Fluffs Supreme tissues at Dollarama. They are just as soft, if not softer, than the Kleenex tissues. At $1.50 a box, they are worth the switch, in my opinion!
Price: $1.50
Cotton pads
Whether you buy cotton pads at Shoppers Drug Mart or Walmart, you're probably overpaying for them. I use the Dollarama ones daily for applying toner, and they do the job just as well as anything I've tried at twice the price.
Price: $1.25
Bubble bath
I stopped buying brand-name bubble bath years ago. Brands like Dr. Teal's smell wonderful, but at almost $10 for a bottle at Walmart, I just can't bring myself to spend that much on bubbles. This Bath Essentials one at Dollarama smells great, and the price tag is much more reasonable.
Price: $3.75
Body wash
Body wash is another essential that you can save money on by grabbing it at Dollarama. If you're used to buying Native or Dove in the coconut scent for almost $10 a bottle, you need to try this Simile one at Dollarama. It's only $5 for 750 millilitres, and it smells incredible.
Price: $5
Hair clips
Have you ever checked out the hair accessories at Dollarama? It's better than what you'll find at other stores like Walmart and Shoppers Drug Mart, and you'll spend way less money on basically everything. These flower hair clips are a perfect example. I've had mine for months and wear them almost daily.
Price: $1.25
Spa Soap liquid hand soap
Hand soap can get deceptively expensive at grocery stores, and the Dollarama version is an easy swap to make. How can you possibly beat $3 for this huge bottle? The answer is you can't. The scent variety may be smaller than what you'd find elsewhere, but at this price it doesn't matter.
Price: $3
Storage boxes
A few plastic bins can easily add up to $100 at Canadian Tire or Walmart, so Dollarama is the smarter place to buy them. The selection is just as good, and you'll save yourself a lot of money.
Price: $3.75
Sour candy
I'm a big sour candy person: sour cherries, Sour Patch Kids and anything Haribo is where it's at. So when I spotted these sour gummy cherries at Dollarama, I had to try them. And you know what? For $1 a bag, they taste just as good as the name-brand versions. I won't be spending more on Haribo every time a craving hits.
Price: $1
Super glue
Four tubes of super glue for $1.25 is hard to beat. It's one of those items you should always have on hand for those unexpected moments when something breaks and needs fixing fast. I've used these multiple times, and they work just as well as anything you'd pay significantly more for elsewhere.
Price: $1.25
Facial roller
I'll admit I once bought a facial roller at Sephora. Did I spend over $20 on it? Yes. Did it break not long after I bought it? Yes. So when I saw these facial rollers at Dollarama, I bought one and haven't looked back. I'm convinced it's better than the Sephora one. Why? Because it's $5 and does the same thing.
Price: $5
Candles
Who doesn't love a great-smelling candle? Even during sales at stores like Bath and Body Works, candles can get seriously pricey. Dollarama's candle selection may not be as extensive as Bath and Body Works', but these Watson's Candles smell just as good, and the price tag is obviously better.
Price: $5
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.