15 Dollarama finds I've tried that are way better than the name-brand versions

Save your money!💰

A $1 plus green and yellow store sign. Right: A dual-sided facial roller with a photo of a woman on it.

Dollarama sign. Right: A facial roller at Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Contributing Writer

Dollarama is one of those stores jam-packed with so much stuff that it's hard to know which items are worth buying and which are a waste of money.

One of the best things about the discount store is that it carries both name-brand items and its own alternative brands that rival those higher-end lines. While some products are worth paying more for, other Dollarama versions are just as good, or even better, for a fraction of the price.

As someone who has shopped for years and has recently become an avid shopper (for research, of course...), I have tried and tested a lot of items.

Here are 15 that made the cut.

Potato chips

A red and white bag with it reads BBQ potato chips on the front and a photo of chips.

Some brand-name chip prices have gotten out of control, and Dollarama has become my go-to whenever a chip craving hits. These Dollarama potato chips, along with the kettle-cooked ones, are just as good as any brand-name chips that cost way more. I refuse to overspend on chips if I don't have to.

Price: $2.25

Glass cleaner

Bottles on a store shelf that have blue liquid in them.

If there's one cleaning product you should swap to the Dollarama version, it's glass cleaner. This Sparkle N'Shine is just as good as Windex, and it's only $2.50 for a 1.89-litre bottle. I seriously doubt you'll notice any difference.

Price: $2.50

Zipper Seal storage bags

Blue boxes with a label reading Zipper Seal on the front and a photo with frozen berries inside a clear bag.

I'm big on freezing meat and meal-prepped items, and these Zipper Seal plastic bags are great for that. They seal just as securely as Ziploc, and my favourite detail is the write-on labels, so you can jot down what you're freezing and when.

Price: $1.25

Compostable kitchen bags

Brown and green boxes on store shelves that say Hercules 20 bags small compostable kitchen organics bags.

If you're not getting compost bags at Dollarama, then you're missing out. At $4 for a box of 20 bags, you're paying $0.20 per bag, which is less than what you would pay for the Glad alternative. I've been buying these Dollarama compost bags for years with no issues.

Price: $4

Fluffs facial tissue

Colourful boxes on a store shelf with the label reading hypoallergenic Fluffs Supreme facial tissues.

I was always a Kleenex person until I came across these Fluffs Supreme tissues at Dollarama. They are just as soft, if not softer, than the Kleenex tissues. At $1.50 a box, they are worth the switch, in my opinion!

Price: $1.50

Cotton pads

Clear bags with white pads in them blue labels reading Cotton pads on them.

Whether you buy cotton pads at Shoppers Drug Mart or Walmart, you're probably overpaying for them. I use the Dollarama ones daily for applying toner, and they do the job just as well as anything I've tried at twice the price.

Price: $1.25

Bubble bath

Clear bottles with purple liquid in them and a label reading Bath essentials purifying foam bath in lavender.

I stopped buying brand-name bubble bath years ago. Brands like Dr. Teal's smell wonderful, but at almost $10 for a bottle at Walmart, I just can't bring myself to spend that much on bubbles. This Bath Essentials one at Dollarama smells great, and the price tag is much more reasonable.

Price: $3.75

Body wash

Two white bottles with a photo of a coconut on the front and a label that reads exotic body wash.

Body wash is another essential that you can save money on by grabbing it at Dollarama. If you're used to buying Native or Dove in the coconut scent for almost $10 a bottle, you need to try this Simile one at Dollarama. It's only $5 for 750 millilitres, and it smells incredible.

Price: $5

Hair clips

Brown flower hair clips hanging on a store shelf.

Have you ever checked out the hair accessories at Dollarama? It's better than what you'll find at other stores like Walmart and Shoppers Drug Mart, and you'll spend way less money on basically everything. These flower hair clips are a perfect example. I've had mine for months and wear them almost daily.

Price: $1.25

Spa Soap liquid hand soap

Plastic bottles with clear liquid, qhite liquid and yellow liquid in them and the label reading liquid soap.

Hand soap can get deceptively expensive at grocery stores, and the Dollarama version is an easy swap to make. How can you possibly beat $3 for this huge bottle? The answer is you can't. The scent variety may be smaller than what you'd find elsewhere, but at this price it doesn't matter.

Price: $3

Storage boxes

Clear plastic bins on a store shelf.

A few plastic bins can easily add up to $100 at Canadian Tire or Walmart, so Dollarama is the smarter place to buy them. The selection is just as good, and you'll save yourself a lot of money.

Price: $3.75

Sour candy

A red and white bag with a picture of cherries on it and a label reading sour gummy cherries.

I'm a big sour candy person: sour cherries, Sour Patch Kids and anything Haribo is where it's at. So when I spotted these sour gummy cherries at Dollarama, I had to try them. And you know what? For $1 a bag, they taste just as good as the name-brand versions. I won't be spending more on Haribo every time a craving hits.

Price: $1

Super glue

A red and blue package with three tubes of super glue inside.

Four tubes of super glue for $1.25 is hard to beat. It's one of those items you should always have on hand for those unexpected moments when something breaks and needs fixing fast. I've used these multiple times, and they work just as well as anything you'd pay significantly more for elsewhere.

Price: $1.25

Facial roller

A pink facial roller with a photo of a woman's face on it.

I'll admit I once bought a facial roller at Sephora. Did I spend over $20 on it? Yes. Did it break not long after I bought it? Yes. So when I saw these facial rollers at Dollarama, I bought one and haven't looked back. I'm convinced it's better than the Sephora one. Why? Because it's $5 and does the same thing.

Price: $5

Candles

A pink glass container with a gold lid and a label reading Wild Roses 2-wick scented candle.

Who doesn't love a great-smelling candle? Even during sales at stores like Bath and Body Works, candles can get seriously pricey. Dollarama's candle selection may not be as extensive as Bath and Body Works', but these Watson's Candles smell just as good, and the price tag is obviously better.

Price: $5

The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

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  • Asymina Kantorowicz

    Contributing Writer

    Asymina Kantorowicz (she/her) is a contributing writer for Narcity Media. She has worked at Yahoo Canada, CTV News Vancouver Island, CTV News Channel, and CHCH News. She moved from Toronto to Victoria a few years ago and loves being close to the ocean.

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