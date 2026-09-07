9 food products that I would never buy at Costco again after trying them
It's a one and done for me, thanks!
There's a lot to love about Costco, of course. We go there for affordable prices, unique products, and an awesome food court. But because Costco and its products have a bit of a cult following, it's easy to assume everything is good and worth it.
I'm here to (gently) burst your bubble and share that not all Costco food items are worth it. What qualifies as "worth it" to me might be different for you, of course, but I'm hoping some of my shopping experiences can help make yours a little better.
So, without further ado, here are nine foods I wouldn't go to buy again at Costco after trying them.
Muffins
A package of muffins.
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
I remember the days when Costco sold these absolutely massive, deliciously moist, flavourful muffins. Gone are those days (at least where I live). The current muffins are smaller, dry, and very fake-tasting. I also thought they were a little on the expensive side ($7.99 for eight) for Costco pastries.
Simply put, they would lose very badly in a competition with my own homemade muffins, so they are not worth it.
Bagels
Bagels from Costco.
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
I was very disappointed by Costco bagels. They were dry, borderline stale, even. Compared to other grocery store bagels, they just weren't that good, no matter how cheap they are.
I will take a moment to shout out other bread products at Costco, though! Their sourdough bread and brioche buns are excellent, and very much worth buying again (and again and again).
Kirkland protein bars
Kirkland protein bars.
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
It is very — VERY — hard to find a protein bar that tastes good, has a nice texture, and is affordable. And I'm not going to lie, I kind of love it when they taste like a chocolate bar (looking at you, Built Puff Protein Bars... available at Costco!).
I had high hopes for these protein bars since they are only $1.75 each, but the taste and texture weren't there for me. They have a kind of fake, processed taste and are too tough and chewy, which makes them difficult to eat.
Awake caffeinated chocolate
Awake chocolate.
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
To be SO clear: I love chocolate. And, this was chocolate, so I did enjoy it. The reason I wouldn't buy this product again is based on the concept... In theory, caffeinated chocolate is a great idea, right? I love chocolate, and I'm a caffeine lover.
But in reality, I just don't see why they need to be combined. Ultimately, I enjoy coffee, and that's where I get my coffee from. So while this piece of chocolate could be a little pick-me-up, it would be in addition to my cup of coffee. And, let's be honest, I'm going to eat multiple chocolates. At the equivalent of half a cup of coffee per chocolate, it's easy to take in excessive caffeine without realizing it.
It's cool, but it's gimmicky. I think you can spend your money on better-quality chocolate, too.
Protein cold brew
Cold brew protein coffee from Costco.
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
In the same vein, do we really need to be putting protein in our coffee?
I was really excited to try this drink because, as you now know, I love my coffee. And to get 20 grams of protein in with my favourite drink? A win, really. Except the coffee just isn't that good. It's not bad; they've done a good job disguising the protein flavour, but it's not great either. I'd rather just have a real cold brew or hot coffee.
At $2.20 each, the price is pretty good, so I can see this being a good option if you're not overly picky about coffee or forget to eat breakfast. But for me, there are better ways to drink coffee and to get my protein in.
Kirkland beef jerky
Kirkland beef jerky.
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
This beef jerky (or "cured and dried beef steak strips," sorry) was not it. At $17.99 for 340 grams, this Kirkland option is pretty affordable.
Taste-wise, though, it was a letdown. It didn't really have any seasoning or flavour, and it had a very dry, chewy texture that wasn't pleasant. I didn't reach for it and didn't finish the bag.
Costco has a lot of other types of beef jerky and meat snacks, so I'm still looking for another option.
Bonne Maman strawberry jam
Strawberry Jam.
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
I love this jam, I really do. So why wouldn't I buy it again? The size. Since I shop for one, this giant 750 mL jar is too big for me. It'll get stuck in the back of my fridge, half-eaten with some green, fuzzy mould growing in it. (Sorry for the visual.)
This just serves as a reminder that there can be too much of a good thing. Even if you love it, you still need to evaluate if Costco sizes work for you.
Grenade protein bars
Grenade protein bars
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
I bought these on a friend's recommendation after they raved about them. I then told my sister I bought them, as she's an avid Costco shopper, too, and she immediately said, "Oh, I tried those. They did not sit well with my stomach."
And, friends, they didn't sit well with my stomach either. These are advertised as low-sugar, so the alternative sweeteners were the culprit.
Lesson learned: read your ingredients before committing to a Costco-sized box.
Kirkland mixed nut butter
I'm a big peanut butter fan, and I enjoy trying all the alternative nut and seed butters, too. (Have you tried pistachio butter? Yum!). So when I saw this Kirkland mixed seed butter, I thought it would be the best of all worlds.
It's not bad, but you really can't make out any of the nuts and seeds. Almond is the dominant taste, so I sort of just think... Get almond butter? I suppose there are some health benefits with the chia and flax seeds, but they don't really add any interesting or different taste.
Costco has a lot of great products, but these aren't them. Win some, lose some, you know?
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.