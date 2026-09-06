Chicago aquarium shares health update on Marineland belugas after whale deaths

Trainer Taylor-Lee Dell says goodbye to beluga whale "Tofino," the last whale in captivity in Canada, before being transported by a group of experts from Marineland and several U.S. aquariums onto a truck via a sling before being moved to an aquarium in the U.S., in the final transfer of whales out of the closed park, in Niagara Falls, Ont., on Monday, Aug. 31, 2026.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio