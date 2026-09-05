My definitive list of the best places to live in BC — from storybook towns to seaside gems
If I could move anywhere in the province, this is where I'm going...👇
I moved to Vancouver in 2020, and I'll be the first to admit that I still have plenty of B.C. left to explore. But even with all the places I haven't seen yet, I've travelled around enough of the province to understand why it earned the nickname "Beautiful B.C." From mountains and ocean to rocky Vancouver Island coastlines and the desert-like landscapes of the Okanagan, the province offers an almost ridiculous variety of places to call home.
Vancouver gets much of the attention from people moving to B.C., and for good reason. But after living here for several years, I've started to wonder where else in the province I could see myself settling down. If I ever decided to leave Vancouver, these are the seven places I'd have at the top of my list. (With, of course, the caveat of having boatloads of money.)
Whistler
I mean, if it's good enough for Chelsea Handler — and plenty of wealthy CEOs and generational-wealth families — then it's good enough for me!
Of course, Whistler is stunning. It's a world-class ski resort with the most adorable village, but there's something about the idea of getting away from the city and tucking yourself into nature that feels especially chic. And with the ability to hop over to Vancouver in just a couple of hours, you get the best of both worlds: mountain-town living without feeling completely removed from the city.
I also love that there's so much to do outside of ski season, from hiking and biking to spending time around the lakes. The idea of having all of that right outside my door, while still being close enough to Vancouver for a city fix, is pretty hard to resist.
Gibsons
There's something about saying you have a home on the Sunshine Coast that feels quintessentially B.C. What's nice about Gibsons is that it has that small-town, sleepy feel, with the backdrop of mountains and rugged terrain. It's basically the easier, more accessible escape from Vancouver.
I also like that it actually feels like a town rather than an island community: you have a compact downtown, restaurants, breweries, shops, galleries, a harbour, and access to outdoor activities. The vibe is: I want to leave Vancouver, but still have close ties to Vancouver, which I like.
Victoria
People tell me that they think I would like living in Victoria, and I can see why. It has enough of that city feel that I love, but it also has the small-town charm and chic feeling that I like too. I'd get that urban experience without feeling overwhelmed, while still having easy access to nature that feels different from Vancouver.
Victoria also feels a little more polished and relaxed than Vancouver, which I think would suit me. I could see myself spending a Saturday wandering around the neighbourhoods, grabbing a coffee, and then being by the water without having to deal with the pace and traffic of a much bigger city.
Nelson
If I were in my mountain era, I'd probably move to Nelson. I'd move to Whistler with unlimited money, but Nelson is the mountain town that you move to when you want something a little more interesting. It has the cutest downtown that looks like it's straight out of the Gold Rush, while also having access to the powder of the mountains and, of course, Kootenay Lake. So, like most places in B.C., you have both the mountains and water. A win-win.
It also has a creative community that I'd like, with its artists, independent shops, cafés and generally artsy energy with all those beautiful murals. It feels like the kind of place where people have chosen to live because they genuinely like the lifestyle there and are carving out their own niche, rather than because they're chasing a certain career or status.
Tofino
I have dreams that I'd love to wake up early to catch a wave, be one with nature and enjoy the wild landscape. Between the beaches, old-growth rainforest and remote location, I'd move here if I was ready for nature to actually become part of my everyday life.
But there are also enough restaurants, cafés and things happening around town that I don't think I'd feel completely cut off from civilization. Not to mention all the hot surfers coming into town. Basically, Tofino just seems like a cool place to live.
Summerland
If I wanted to indulge my inner wino and lover of warm weather and beaches, and feel like I'm living it up in Cali but in Canadian dollars, then I'd move to Summerland. The wineries, the patios, the charming downtown area, not to mention the access to nature, all sound pretty ideal to me. I also like that it has that small-town feel, because if I'm leaving Vancouver, I think I'd want somewhere that actually feels like a change of pace.
This is lake life, so I'd have to buy a boat, but that's okay. Being out on the water seems like a fun thing to do after having some wine.
Salt Spring Island
Salt Spring brings out the inner artist in me, which is perfect because it definitely has that bohemian, artsy feel. I also like the slow pace of it, and how everyone seems to know everyone. This is where you move if you think, "What if I just disappeared to an island and completely changed my pace of life?" Because island life is slower, but more intentional.
When I think about going back to island life, and an island that reminds me a little of Prince Edward Island, I think of Salt Spring.
This is me in my "I'm done with city life" era. Give me a beautiful house, a garden, local produce, artists, ocean views, and absolutely nowhere I need to be.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.