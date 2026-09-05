7 hilariously Canadian habits that I didn't realize I had until I moved away
Turns out I'm more Canadian than I thought.
After living abroad for a while, I've realized that some of the most Canadian things about me are the things I never even noticed. Growing up in Canada, there were so many little habits, expressions, ways of doing things that felt normal to me because… well, they were my norm. It was only after spending some time travelling and eventually actually moving to a new country that I really started seeing the cultural giveaways I unconsciously carry.
Living in southern France has made me much more aware of all the invisible ways you absorb your environment, and in particular, the place you grow up. So, after more than a year of living abroad, these are some of the Canadian habits I've discovered are, apparently, more Canadian than I realized.
Incessantly apologizing
Everyone knows Canadians say sorry. It's one of our most famous stereotypes, after all. But the amount I've been called out for my constant apologizing has made me realize just how much I do it. And I don't even mean apologizing because I've done something wrong.
Now that I hear it, I'm flabbergasted. It's like I use it as punctuation. If I brush by a stranger ever so lightly, if I didn't quite catch what someone said, if I was sort of maybe slightly in someone's way? Sorry, sorry, sorry. In Canada, "sorry" functions as an apology, an excuse me, a peace offering and a filler word. It's really not a thing in other places, and it's a habit I've found particularly hard to knock.
Turns out I do actually say "eh"
I spent years believing the whole Canadian "eh" thing was just an exaggeration. I certainly didn't say it. Except, apparently, I absolutely do. I
t took leaving Canada and hearing myself (along with my accent, which has become painfully hard to listen to for some reason) around non-Canadians to realize how much it sneaks into conversation. And I mean it's not the silly cartoon-like Canadian "ehhh" people imitate. But there's this tiny little verbal nudge at the end of a sentence that magically falls out of my mouth — even when I'm speaking another language. My French pals think it's hilarious, and honestly, same.
Dressing like a lumberjack
Turns out owning multiple flannel shirts, Blundstones and a toque isn't a totally neutral wardrobe choice. Who knew? Canadian casualwear makes a lot of sense when you grow up somewhere that requires you to be prepared for approximately four different temperatures in a single day. But since living in southern France, my beloved flannel-and-boots combination looks totally ridiculous. I don't think I'm particularly outdoorsy when I put it on, but apparently I am perpetually dressed like I could be asked to chop wood at the drop of a hat.
Asking total strangers how they're doing
Okay, I don't mean just walking up to a total random and asking them how they are. But back home, it was normal to ask the cashier at the grocery store, the barista, your server at a restaurant and the pizza delivery person "how it's going". And I'm really not the kind of person who regularly chats with strangers, but it always just felt built into the hello. When I do it abroad, I feel like people look at me funny. Suspiciously almost. So I avoid doing it now, unless I actually know the person or have encountered them more than once or twice before.
Taking my shoes off the second I enter someone's home
Walking around somebody's home in outdoor shoes feels like a crime. In Canada, particularly when there's snow, salt, slush or mud outside, removing your shoes at the door is so automatic I've never even had to think about it. But since moving somewhere new, especially somewhere it doesn't rain often, it's been a shock to see people happily stroll through their living rooms wearing the same shoes they wore outside. It's especially weird at house parties. I mindlessly took my shoes off at the first French house party I was invited to, and the hosts looked at me like I was a total freak. It's definitely not an exclusively Canadian habit, but it's one hill I am willing to die on.
Talking about the weather too much
I used to think discussing the weather was boring small talk. Then I realized I do it constantly. To be fair, Canadian weather gives us some pretty heavy-duty material to work with. It's freezing. It's weirdly warm. There was a tornado in Barrie. The snow is supposed to start tonight, but tomorrow will be 17 degrees warmer. Since living in the south of France, I've constantly compared what the weather is like between Toronto and my new stomping ground. I didn't realize how obsessed I was with it until a friend mentioned that I love to check the temps.
Saying "no worries" when there were, in fact, plenty of worries
I love to say this, even in French. And I mean all the time. Is someone late? No worries. Is my order wrong? No worries. My flight is majorly delayed, and it totally messes up my entire itinerary? Oh, no worries at all!
I've realized Canadians have an impressive ability to reassure other people that everything is completely fine while sitting with the consequences on our own. And it's not like I want to be dishonest, but it's such a reflex to manage an uncomfortable situation, even when it's at my own expense. Maybe that's partially a people-pleasing thing I need to work on, too, but I think a part of it is, in fact, cultural.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.