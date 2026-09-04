This is my perfect day trip destination from Ottawa for when I need to escape downtown

This little Ottawa village is 100% worth the drive 🚗💐

Watson’s Mill viewed from across the Rideau River in Manotick, Right: Woman posing in front of Dickinson House in Manotick.

You can get small-town vibes without actually leaving Ottawa.

@brianna_burns22 | Instagram, @eslinustun | Instagram
Contributing Writer

Ottawa is so much bigger than you'd think, and just under 30 minutes from downtown by car, you'll find a charming village called Manotick that definitely deserves a spot on your Ottawa day-trip bucket list.

And if you don't have a car, you can get there by bus too — but it'll take you about an hour and a half.

I grew up spending a lot of time in the Osgoode and Manotick areas, and I've always loved the small-town vibe there. It's a little riverside getaway from the city that's not far from home, and there's so much history packed into the area, too.

So if you need a change of scenery from downtown and love a good hidden gem, here's exactly how I'd spend a day in Manotick.

Start your day with breakfast at Miller's Oven

One of my favourite places to stop in Manotick has to be Miller's Oven, run by a volunteer group of seniors.

It's been open since the 1980s, with breakfast and tea in the morning or lunch later in the day — all inside a two-story heritage house.

It's also right on Mill Street, so it's a great place to start your day exploring the village.

And a little side note: you have to get the Mile High Lemon Pie. Trust me, you won't be disappointed.

Stop by Watson's Mill and Dickinson Square

Just a couple of minutes away on foot, you can easily pop over to Watson's Mill.

If you've seen anything about Manotick on social media, you've probably seen some pretty pictures of the mill. And if you do a little Googling before you go, you might come across its ghost story — apparently, the place is haunted!

Watson's Mill is a fully operational, water-powered mill dating back to the 1860s, and it's open to the public by donation ($3 recommended).

You can walk around, see some of the old equipment, and learn a little more about how it all worked. Plus, you can pick up some homemade bread or flour while you're there, too.

The mill is also right along the Rideau River, so after checking it out, you can spend some time taking in the views, snapping a few pictures, and sitting by the water.

Afterwards, head into Dickinson House for more local history or check out the used bookstore across the street.

Spend some time wandering Main Street

Beyond the mill, you can't go wrong with just wandering around and seeing what you find.

There are lots of small shops, cozy cafes, and bakeries around the village, so you can easily spend an afternoon popping in and out of places without needing a strict itinerary.

I always love stopping by the Gingerbread Man because I can get behind a Christmas vibe any time of year — but beyond gingerbread, they also have ice cream and other treats, so you don't have to wait until December to check it out.

And if you start getting hungry after all your exploring, Black Dog Bistro and Encanto Café are both locally loved spots that I'd definitely add to your list.

Don't skip the local markets

If you're anything like me and will pull over basically any time you see a farmers' market or a bunch of little stalls, you'll have plenty to check out in Manotick in late summer and early fall.

Starting in September, you can visit the One World Bazaar for one-of-a-kind artisan items from all around the world, or stop by the Manotick Farmers' Market, which runs from June to October.

You can also head to Miller's Farm & Market, a family-owned farm where you can pick your own strawberries and pumpkins depending on the season. Even better, they have fresh produce, treats, and other local goodies to pick up while you're there, too.

Did I mention they also have a corn maze, wagon rides, and farm animals?

Manotick Village

Price: Free to visit; activities and businesses have their own pricing

When: Year-round

Address: Manotick, ON

Why You Need To Go: Manotick will always have a special place in my heart, but maybe I'm a little biased...

Either way, if you haven't been before and need a little escape from downtown, I definitely recommend making this small-town trip.

Manotick Village Website

The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

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  • Alessa Hickman

    Contributing Writer

    Alessa Hickman (she/her) is a contributing writer for Narcity Media. She's a freelance writer, editor, and content strategist covering an array of topics — from travel and career to food and everyday life.

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