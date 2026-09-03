You could be eligible to get an extra $150 from this government payment now
A federal benefit has a new supplemental payment.
One of the monthly government payments is now offering an additional amount to some Canadians.
If you're eligible for the benefit and the supplemental payment, you could receive an extra $150.
Service Canada issues payments of the Canada Disability Benefit each month, which provides direct financial support to people with disabilities between the ages of 18 and 64.
Now, there is a supplemental payment with this federal benefit that gives more money to eligible individuals.
One of the Canada Disability Benefit eligibility requirements is having an approved Disability Tax Credit. That process involves a two-part application completed by you and a medical practitioner who can certify the effects of the impairment.
So, as of fall 2026, you could receive the new supplemental payment to help offset the cost of obtaining the Disability Tax Credit.
The supplemental amount is fixed at $150, regardless of your income, and issued as a lump sum.
You could be eligible to get this additional amount for each approved Disability Tax Credit certificate that qualifies you for a monthly Canada Disability Benefit payment.
Individuals who received a Canada Disability Benefit payment before September 2026 are still eligible for this extra payment, even if they no longer get payments.
That includes individuals who received a one-time payment in July 2025 or their total amount for the 2026-27 benefit year as a lump sum.
Supplemental payments will not be issued for individuals who died before September 2026.
You don't need to apply for the supplemental payment even though you have to apply for the Disability Tax Credit and Canada Disability Benefit.
This supplemental payment is in addition to the amount you receive from the Canada Disability Benefit. The maximum amount of the Canada Disability Benefit is $204.20 per month.
So, if you get that and the supplemental payment, your total payments could be up to $354.20.
Canada Disability Benefit payments are issued on the third Thursday of every month throughout the year.
You can receive payments to your bank account if you have direct deposit set up with Service Canada, or as a paper cheque delivered to your mailbox if that's your preferred payment method.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.