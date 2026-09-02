If you're moving to Ottawa, these are 7 things you NEED to know (from a local)
Consider this your crash course for Ottawa life ✨
Ottawa is a great (and unique) place to live, and if you're moving here, I'm sure you'll love the city and settle in pretty quickly. But if you've never been here or haven't spent much time in the capital, there are tons of local tips you'd never know unless you asked.
So as my housewarming gift to you, a future Ottawa local, here are nine things I think you should know before you make the move.
1. Your neighbourhood can make a huge difference
Ottawa has a ton of different neighbourhoods, and where you live will definitely change your experience.
If you want walkability, more energy, lots of local shops, and don't mind a bigger price tag, you're probably looking at Centretown, the Glebe, Little Italy, Westboro, or somewhere nearby.
If you're looking for something quieter and family-oriented, you might move to Ottawa South, Orleans or Barrhaven — but these are more suburban areas where you're probably going to want (or need) a car. You can't necessarily walk five minutes to the grocery store, but there are plenty of plazas and strip malls where you can get most of what you need in one place.
I think the best Ottawa neighbourhood really depends on what kind of lifestyle you want — and your budget.
2. If you're taking transit, live near a popular route
Ottawa transit is a pretty frequent topic of conversation among locals, and once you live here, you'll be introduced to the love-hate relationship with OC Transpo pretty quickly.
If you're going to rely on transit day to day, I'd recommend looking for a place near popular bus routes like the 6, 7, 98, 88, and a few others with frequent service.
Living near an O-Train station can also make a big difference.
Hurdman is a great option because it has lots of buses and the light rail, and now that the O-Train network has expanded, stations across the city connect and cover a much bigger area.
3. Ottawa isn't boring — but you're going to have to go out
People love to say Ottawa is a boring government city, and I think that's one of the many things Canadians get wrong about the capital.
Now, trust me, before I moved away, experienced other cities, and developed a bigger appreciation for Ottawa, I definitely got stuck in the funk of feeling like there wasn't much to do — especially when it's freezing outside.
But Ottawa is a great city with a ton of fun activities. You just have to be willing to get out for them.
In the summer, we have tons of festivals, patios, and farmers' markets — and in winter, there's cross-country skiing (or regular skiing), skating, and so much more.
You don't have to stick to the big events or bars to meet people either.
There are tons of local clubs and meetups for everything from sports to dance classes, so if you're willing to put yourself out there, the world is your oyster.
4. Don't only shop at the big grocery chains
So many people shop at Loblaws, Metro, or Costco — which all have their time and place, of course — but if you only stick to the major grocery chains, you'll miss out on some pretty sweet deals.
If you're just buying the basics, Walmart is pretty slept on and usually has good prices.
No Frills and Food Basics are also solid options, but there are also lots of spots in Chinatown, farmers' markets across the city, and other smaller stores worth checking out when you have the time.
Herb & Spice is one of my local favourites, and I've been shopping there since I was a kid.
5. Ottawa is bigger than you think
When people think about Ottawa, they usually picture the ByWard Market, Centretown, the Glebe, maybe Westboro, and the classic suburbs like Barrhaven and Orleans. But Ottawa is actually a lot bigger than that.
Not too far from downtown by car, you'll find Manotick Village. It's a lovely day trip if you want a small-town feel without actually leaving the city.
Then there's Carp Village, which is great for its farmers' market, plus Osgoode, Greely, Cumberland and Russell, all with their own things to see and do.
If you move here, make sure you get out of the main areas — there are so many hidden gems and local spots to visit beyond downtown.
6. The winter weather is real
This one might be a little more obvious, but winter here is definitely no joke.
Never underestimate the wind chill, and make sure you have a good jacket and boots for those 15-minute battles with ice and snow when you're shovelling out your car.
Beyond that, the parking bans can get pretty serious, so make sure you go on the City of Ottawa website and sign up for email notifications. Seriously, this one is a lifesaver.
Bylaw doesn't play around, and your car will get ticketed, moved, or both.
And yes, winter does feel like it lasts half the year, so stock up on hot chocolate, fully commit to becoming a winter-activity person, and try to make the most of it.
7. You don't need to speak French, but it will help
Because Ottawa is right beside Quebec — literally, you can cross a bridge and be there in 10 minutes — French is definitely spoken in the city.
And of course, French is one of Canada's official languages.
If you don't speak it, you can absolutely get by, find work, and live your life here. But I won't say that French isn't helpful.
Some jobs do require you to be bilingual, especially if you're working for the government or in a French-speaking environment.
And with so many different cultures in the city, speaking other languages can give you an edge in the job market, too.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
- I moved away from Ottawa and suddenly realized these 7 things weren't the norm ›
- 7 things about life in Ottawa I thought were totally normal... until I moved away ›
- 8 unspoken Ottawa truths that everyone who lives in the city just accepts ›
- I'm an Ottawa local and these are my 11 hidden gem spots in the city ›