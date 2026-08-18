8 things other Canadians get wrong about Ottawa (from a local setting the record straight)
The Ottawa allegations have gone too far 😅
Having been born and raised in Ottawa, I've heard just about every stereotype there is about the city. I've even gone through phases of believing some of them myself.
There was a point where I couldn't wait to move away because I felt like I'd seen and done everything Ottawa had to offer. Looking back though, I think Ottawa gets a bit of a bad rap.
There are quite a few misconceptions about Canada's capital, especially from people who haven't lived there or spent much time exploring it.
So, here are eight things other Canadians might get wrong about Ottawa — and what I think the reality is.
Everyone works for the government
To be fair, a bunch of people in Ottawa do work for the government. I actually have quite a few immediate family members who do, too — but that's definitely not everyone.
Most of the locals I know work in healthcare, tech, hospitality, retail, construction, and just about every other industry you can think of.
And between the University of Ottawa and Carleton, there are tons of students working part-time as servers, bartenders, baristas, tutors, and beyond.
I actually think that's one of the things I like most about Ottawa.
There's a much wider variety of people, careers, and industries than people give the city credit for.
Ottawa is boring
I feel like if you spend enough time on social media, you'll eventually see someone calling Ottawa boring. I've even said it myself... but don't cancel me.
I think when you've lived somewhere your whole life, it's easy to fall into the routine of work, school, errands, and everyday life. When that happens, anywhere can start to feel a little boring.
But Ottawa actually has so much going for it.
No matter the season, there are always festivals, museums, parks, and great places to eat around the city.
We also have Bluesfest, the Tulip Festival, Christmas markets, and tons of other local events, so it's pretty hard to say there's nothing to do. And while we're at it, people also love to say there's no nightlife and that everything closes at 5 p.m. — but I definitely don't think that's true.
You'll find plenty of spots serving food until 10 or 11 p.m., bars and clubs open until the early morning hours, live music, comedy shows, and all kinds of other things to do.
Honestly, I think it's less about there being nothing to do and more about knowing where to look.
If you've already decided Ottawa's boring, chances are it will be.
You have to be bilingual to live there
When I say bilingual for Ottawa, I'm talking about English and French.
French is definitely a big part of life in the city (and one of our two official languages), so like most kids growing up in Ottawa, I took mandatory French classes throughout school.
And if you walk into most businesses speaking only French, there's a pretty good chance someone will be able to help you.
For everyday life, though, I'd say speaking French is more of an asset than a requirement — but it can absolutely open more doors professionally.
Most of my family doesn't speak any French at all, and they've done just fine living there.
Ottawa is cheap
Compared to Toronto or Vancouver? Sure. Compared to a lot of the rest of Canada? Not necessarily.
The cost of living has gone up everywhere, and before I moved away, I definitely felt like I was getting priced out of the city. Or maybe a better way to put it is that sometimes the quality of life didn't match the price tag.
Even studio apartments can cost $1,400 to $1,600 a month before you factor in hydro, Wi-Fi, tenant insurance, groceries, and everything else.
So yes, if you're moving from somewhere even more expensive, Ottawa might feel a little more affordable. But I definitely wouldn't call it a cheap city anymore.
Ottawa isn't a foodie city
When people think about food cities in Canada, they usually think of Toronto, Montreal, or Vancouver. And don't get me wrong — I've eaten in all three, and they're amazing.
But don't sleep on Ottawa if you're a foodie.
Because the city is such a melting pot of cultures, there's a great variety of restaurants and cuisines, and it feels like there's always somewhere new opening, too.
We also have an amazing brunch scene, Chinatown, Little Italy, countless shawarma spots (of course), great bakeries, and some seriously good cheap eats.
If you like eating your way through a city, I definitely think Ottawa will impress you.
Ottawa and Gatineau are totally separate places
Technically, they are separate — they're in totally different provinces. But day-to-day, Ottawa and Gatineau feel much more connected than people realize.
People commute across the river for work every day, lots of Ottawa locals move to Gatineau for cheaper rent, and people are constantly hopping between the two for festivals, museums, restaurants, and beyond.
You can even walk across the Alexandra Bridge from downtown Ottawa and be in Quebec about 10 minutes later, which I've always thought was pretty cool.
People don't realize how big Ottawa actually is
If you've never been to Ottawa, you probably picture Parliament Hill, the Rideau Canal, ByWard Market, and maybe Westboro. I feel like that's where most visitors spend the majority of their time, too. But Ottawa is way bigger than you'd think.
Beyond the downtown core, there are beaches, conservation areas, farms, and small towns that all fall within the city's boundaries.
Places like Manotick, Carp, and Osgoode all have their own personalities (and make great day trips), and suburbs like Kanata and Barrhaven have their fair share of hidden gems worth checking out as well.
There's a lot more to Ottawa than the version most people picture.
There's nothing to do in winter besides the Canal and Winterlude
Don't get me wrong, skating on the Rideau Canal and visiting Winterlude are Ottawa classics for a reason.
But that's definitely not all there is to do.
I feel like Ottawans fully embrace winter... partly because we don't really have a choice.
Within about 20 or 30 minutes of downtown, you can go downhill skiing, snowshoeing, tobogganing, or tubing, and you can even spend a day relaxing in a hot tub at one of the Nordic spas.
When you grow up in Ottawa, you either learn to make the most of winter or spend about five months inside wishing it was over.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
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