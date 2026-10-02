Canada's top schools fell in this best universities ranking but others aren't close to U of T

Canadian schools didn't make the top 20.

student on path at university of toronto campus. right: aerial view of university of british columbia campus with ocean in the background

University of Toronto campus. Right: University of British Columbia.

@uoft | Instagram, @universityofbc | Instagram
Senior Writer

This new ranking of the best universities in the world revealed Canada's top schools.

Even with the top schools dropping spots and others moving up, no Canadian post-secondary institution comes close to the University of Toronto.

On September 30, the Times Higher Education World University Rankings for 2027 were released.

This list is based on an analysis of almost 20 million research papers, close to one million votes in an Academic Reputation Survey and institutional data on more than 3,000 universities around the world.

University of Oxford is the best post-secondary school in the world, according to Times Higher Education. It has held the top spot in this ranking for 11 years now.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology is second, Princeton University and Stanford University are tied for third, and the University of Cambridge is fifth in this ranking.

Then, Harvard University is sixth, California Institute of Technology is seventh, Imperial College London is eighth, and the University of California, Berkeley and Yale University are tied for ninth.

When it comes to Canadian universities, there are 34 schools in this country on the 2027 ranking.

Canada's top school is the University of Toronto, and it's 22nd overall, down one spot from the 2026 ranking.

Despite the drop, none of the other Canadian post-secondary schools on this list come close to taking the top spot from U of T.

Then, McGill University is 43rd overall, down two spots from last year, and the University of British Columbia is 44th overall, up one spot from 2026.

McMaster University and the University of Alberta round out Canada's top five schools. McMaster is tied for 116th, the same as last year, and the University of Alberta is tied for 118th, up one spot.

After that, Université de Montréal is 132nd, the University of Waterloo is 178th, the University of Calgary and University of Ottawa are tied for 185th, Western University is tied for 212th, and Queen's University is tied for 269th.

Many more Canadian universities are further down the list. These post-secondary schools in Canada ranked between 301st and 1,600th overall:

  • Université Laval
  • University of Victoria
  • Dalhousie University
  • Simon Fraser University
  • University of Saskatchewan
  • University of Guelph
  • York University
  • Université du Québec
  • Carleton University
  • Memorial University of Newfoundland
  • University of Manitoba
  • University of Windsor
  • Concordia University
  • Toronto Metropolitan University
  • University of New Brunswick
  • Ontario Tech University
  • Lakehead University
  • University of Regina
  • Brock University
  • University of Northern British Columbia
  • St. Francis Xavier University
  • University of Lethbridge
  • Wilfrid Laurier University

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

university of toronto canadian universities best universities
Canada News
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

U of T is the only Canadian school in the top 50 of a new world's best universities ranking

It's based on academic criteria.

Canadian schools dropped in this best universities ranking and U of T isn't at the top

University of Toronto didn't reclaim the top spot.

University of Toronto isn't Canada's top school in this new world university ranking

The big three have competition!

Canada's 'most beautiful' university campuses were revealed and so many are by water

One campus is like "an old countryside village in England."

Canadians could get up to $3,500 from these government payments in October

Payments of the grocery benefit, CCB, OAS, and other benefits are going out this month.

CSIS is hiring for jobs that pay up to $120,000 and you need to know these foreign languages

You must be a Canadian citizen to work as a communications analyst.

Canadians say they avoid shopping at these grocery stores and discount retailers made the list

"With the prices now, I essentially shop at any store that has flyer items I can afford."

Here's how much money you can get from the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit this month

The federal grocery benefit replaced the GST/HST credit.

Minimum wage hikes set to begin across five provinces

Minimum wages rising in five provinces

Woman accused of sexually assaulting student while working at Hamilton public school

Woman accused of sexually assaulting student

Michael J. Fox promoted to companion level of Order of Canada

Michael J. Fox honoured at Rideau Hall

TTC is hiring drivers and you can make up to $43 an hour without a degree

Customer service experience is required.

Police Watchdog investigating after man jumps from Metro Vancouver bridge

IIO investigates after B.C. man jumps from bridge