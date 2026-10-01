Police Watchdog investigating after man jumps from Metro Vancouver bridge
British Columbia's police watchdog agency is investigating the actions of officers after a man jumped from a Metro Vancouver bridge and disappeared over the weekend.
The Independent Investigations Office says in a release that it happened Saturday after police were called to the North Arm Bridge over the Fraser River between Vancouver and neighbouring Richmond.
The bridge carries SkyTrain traffic as well as bikes and pedestrians, and the office says the call was about a man seen outside the railings of the bridge.
Both Vancouver Police and Metro Vancouver Transit Police attended to talk to the man but he later jumped from the bridge.
A search of the Fraser River by the Canadian Coast Guard has not found the man's body and he is presumed dead.
The office says it's investigating if police action or inactions may have played a role in the man's death.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2026.
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