Sexual assault case against 'Trailer Park Boys' actor Mike Smith dismissed
The sexual assault case against the Nova Scotia-based actor best known for playing Bubbles on the TV comedy “Trailer Park Boys” has been dismissed.
Mike Smith’s three-day trial was supposed to start in Dartmouth, N.S., this morning.
Judge Jill Hartlen dismissed the case after Crown lawyers said they would not be presenting any evidence.
Smith had pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual assault stemming from an alleged incident in 2017. The actor was charged on Oct. 2, 2025, but court documents did not provide details about the allegations.
Smith’s lawyer, Stan MacDonald, said outside the courtroom that his client was pleased with the case’s dismissal and wants to put the matter behind him.
Nova Scotia-based Trailer Park Boys Inc., where Smith is listed as a director, issued a statement saying he will resume his responsibilities with the company.
Other company directors include John Paul Tremblay, who plays Julian on the show, and Robert Wells, who plays Ricky.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2026.
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