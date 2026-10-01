Sexual assault case against 'Trailer Park Boys' actor Mike Smith dismissed

Sexual assault case against Mike Smith dismissed
Sexual assault case against Mike Smith dismissed
Mike Smith, the actor behind the character Bubbles from the "Trailer Park Boys" poses for photos at the 24th Annual Gemini Awards in Calgary, on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2009.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal
Writer

The sexual assault case against the Nova Scotia-based actor best known for playing Bubbles on the TV comedy “Trailer Park Boys” has been dismissed.

Mike Smith’s three-day trial was supposed to start in Dartmouth, N.S., this morning.

Judge Jill Hartlen dismissed the case after Crown lawyers said they would not be presenting any evidence.

Smith had pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual assault stemming from an alleged incident in 2017. The actor was charged on Oct. 2, 2025, but court documents did not provide details about the allegations.

Smith’s lawyer, Stan MacDonald, said outside the courtroom that his client was pleased with the case’s dismissal and wants to put the matter behind him.

Nova Scotia-based Trailer Park Boys Inc., where Smith is listed as a director, issued a statement saying he will resume his responsibilities with the company.

Other company directors include John Paul Tremblay, who plays Julian on the show, and Robert Wells, who plays Ricky.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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