Ontario's October forecast reveals which weeks will have snow and chilly temperatures
Wintry weather is almost here!
An October forecast has revealed what Ontario's weather will be like throughout the month.
There are details about which weeks you can expect rain, chilly temperatures and even snow across the province.
In the Canadian edition of the Old Farmer's Almanac, monthly forecasts for each province offer breakdowns of temperatures, precipitation and other weather conditions.
Ontario's forecast region in the Almanac spans northern, central and southern parts of the province, including Thunder Bay, Sudbury, Ottawa, Toronto, Windsor and surrounding areas.
The average temperature in October is forecast to be 11 C, which is seasonal for the month, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.
Ontario is also forecast to get 90 millimetres of precipitation throughout the month, which is 40 millimetres above average in the east and 20 millimetres below average in the west.
From October 1 to October 6, you can expect sunny conditions and chilly temperatures.
Rainy periods are forecast between October 7 and October 14, and temperatures will be warm but then get colder.
Then, there will be rainy periods in eastern parts of Ontario, and rain and snow showers in western parts of the province from October 15 to October 21. Temperatures are forecast to be chilly that week, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.
Between October 22 and October 31, you can expect a few showers in the east and sunny conditions in the west, with warm temperatures across the province.
READ NEXT: Ontario's winter forecast reveals which months will be the coldest and snowiest
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.