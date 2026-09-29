Service Canada is hiring for hundreds of jobs and you don't need a degree

Positions are located across the country.

service canada sign in front of a building in vancouver bc

Service Canada sign.

Mitch Hutchinson | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

There are hundreds of Service Canada jobs open across the country right now.

You don't need a university degree or college diploma to get hired, and work experience isn't required either.

Employment and Social Development Canada is currently staffing various jobs with Service Canada in urban centres, suburban communities, rural areas, and remote locations across the country.

The federal department said that there are 400 job openings and you could be hired for temporary, casual, or permanent full-time and part-time positions.

If you get hired, you'll provide "essential support" and help people access Government of Canada programs, benefits and services.

The salary for these Service Canada positions is between $61,786 and $69,106 a year.

You must have a high school diploma or an acceptable combination of education, training and/or experience.

It's not required that you have experience providing client services that involve obtaining or providing information, but you may need that for some positions.

You must have verbal and written communication skills, along with digital competencies.

There are various language requirements for these positions, including English or French essential and bilingual in English and French.

Some positions may require you to be able to work overtime based on operational needs, work shifts (including days, evenings, nights and/or weekends), and travel.

The deadline to apply for these Government of Canada jobs is Monday, October 5, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Various positions with Service Canada

Salary: $61,786 to $69,106

Company: Employment and Social Development Canada

Location: Various Service Canada locations

Who Should Apply: You must have a high school diploma or an acceptable combination of education, training and/or experience.

It's not a requirement, but you may need to have experience providing client services that involve obtaining or providing information.

You must have verbal and written communication skills, along with digital competencies.

Apply On GC Jobs

government of canada jobsservice canada
CanadaMoney
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

Service Canada jobs are open in these cities and you don't need a degree or experience

You must know how to use technology.

Service Canada is hiring for jobs in these cities and you don't need a degree or experience

Job duties include providing administrative and clerical support.

Government of Canada jobs in passport and visa services are open and you don't need a degree

You can make close to $100,000 a year.

CRA is hiring for jobs in these cities and some positions don't require a degree

The salaries go up to $122,000 a year!

Government of Canada jobs in passport and visa services are open and you don't need a degree

You can make close to $100,000 a year.

Ontario has a mini Niagara Falls with fewer crowds and boardwalk trails through fall colours

It's a magical spot to soak up the autumn season. 🍂

Trump's import bans on Canadian liquor, whey, motorcycles take effect

Trump's Canadian import bans take effect

Canadian workers could be eligible to get money from this government payment in October

Advance payments will be issued soon!

Recalls for chicken, fruit, nuts, ice cream and more food items were issued in Canada recently

These products could be contaminated or have undeclared ingredients.

London officer suspended after video showing alcohol in police vehicle

London officer suspended over video

This fall farm near Toronto is a pumpkin paradise with cozy fire pits and endless activities

It's a dreamy spot for a fall day trip.

This Ontario fall hike overlooks a waterfront village steeped in autumn hues

It comes with all the fall views. 🍂

Stelco to lay off up to 500 workers amid production shift, citing U.S. tariffs

Stelco to lay off up to 500 amid production shift

Affordable child-care program extended in Ontario, but not to $10 a day

Ontario gets affordable child-care extension