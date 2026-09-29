Service Canada is hiring for hundreds of jobs and you don't need a degree
Positions are located across the country.
There are hundreds of Service Canada jobs open across the country right now.
You don't need a university degree or college diploma to get hired, and work experience isn't required either.
Employment and Social Development Canada is currently staffing various jobs with Service Canada in urban centres, suburban communities, rural areas, and remote locations across the country.
The federal department said that there are 400 job openings and you could be hired for temporary, casual, or permanent full-time and part-time positions.
If you get hired, you'll provide "essential support" and help people access Government of Canada programs, benefits and services.
The salary for these Service Canada positions is between $61,786 and $69,106 a year.
You must have a high school diploma or an acceptable combination of education, training and/or experience.
It's not required that you have experience providing client services that involve obtaining or providing information, but you may need that for some positions.
You must have verbal and written communication skills, along with digital competencies.
There are various language requirements for these positions, including English or French essential and bilingual in English and French.
Some positions may require you to be able to work overtime based on operational needs, work shifts (including days, evenings, nights and/or weekends), and travel.
The deadline to apply for these Government of Canada jobs is Monday, October 5, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Various positions with Service Canada
Salary: $61,786 to $69,106
Company: Employment and Social Development Canada
Location: Various Service Canada locations
Who Should Apply: You must have a high school diploma or an acceptable combination of education, training and/or experience.
It's not a requirement, but you may need to have experience providing client services that involve obtaining or providing information.
You must have verbal and written communication skills, along with digital competencies.