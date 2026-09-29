This fall farm near Toronto is a pumpkin paradise with cozy fire pits and endless activities
It's a dreamy spot for a fall day trip.
It's officially fall, and that means filling your weekends with corn mazes, bakery treats, harvest festivals, and pumpkin spice everything.
If you're looking for a quintessential autumn experience near Toronto, you may want to add this farm to your plans. Just over an hour from Toronto, it offers more than 25 attractions, a 16-acre pumpkin patch, a 5-acre corn maze, and plenty of fall treats.
Snyder's Farm, just outside Kitchener, has everything you could dream of for a fall day out, and there's lots more to do than just pick a pumpkin.
The farm features over 25 attractions to enjoy, including puppet shows, photo spots, cute animals, games, and even spooky experiences.
One of the highlights is the mega slide, where you can speed down a giant ramp on a tube. Or, hop on a pedal cart and race your way around a track.
You'll also want to explore the 5-acre corn maze, where you'll need to decipher clues to navigate your way to the exit.
The hayride is another must-do. The experience takes you through a spooky forest to Western Town, where you can help capture the elusive Corn Bandit.
If you're looking for an extra cozy experience, you can book a private campfire pod, complete with s'mores and dreamy autumn views. The campfires require an additional ticket.
No fall farm is complete without a visit to the pumpkin patch, and Snyder's Farm has a 16-acre pumpkin patch with everything from old-fashioned jack-o'-lantern pumpkins to minis, specialty pumpkins, gourds, and mini straw bales.
During your visit, you can dig into dishes like gourmet grilled cheese or sip cozy coffees and spooky sodas.
Before heading out, you'll want to stock up on baked goods like pumpkin spice cinnamon buns or pumpkin tarts.
If you're feeling brave, you can visit the farm in the evening for Fear Farm, Canada's Largest Haunted Farm. The experience features seven spine-tingling attractions, a "world-famous" haunted hayride, and more.
With tons of fall activities, sweet treats, campfires, and more, Snyder's Farm has "autumn outing" written all over it.
Snyder's Farm
A slide at Snyder's Farm.
Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
Price: $23.44 + per ticket
When: Select dates through October 31, 2026
Address: 936685 Blenheim Rd., Blandford-Blenheim, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.