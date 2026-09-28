Alberta announces next step in high-speed rail plan connecting Edmonton and Calgary

Alberta delivers next step in high-speed rail plan
Alberta delivers next step in high-speed rail plan
Prime Minister Mark Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announce a proposed pipeline from Alberta to the B.C. coast in Calgary on Thursday, July 02, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol
Writer

Alberta's government says it will launch this fall a formal request for private companies to submit a proposal for a high-speed rail system that would connect Edmonton, Red Deer and Calgary.

Premier Danielle Smith says Ottawa has agreed to refer the project to its major projects office once a proponent has been selected.

Smith says the proponent would be selected by April 2027.

Emergency Management Minister Eleanor Olszewski, who represents an Edmonton riding, says Ottawa is prepared to work with Alberta on the project.

She says the work will include speaking to Indigenous communities, municipalities and the public to understand the costs, benefits and effects of a high-speed rail system.

Smith says the railway service would also include stops at Alberta’s two largest airports.

"Statistics Canada's most recent population data shows that Alberta is growing faster than every other province in 2026 and the Calgary, Red Deer, Edmonton region is home to roughly 80 per cent of Alberta's population," Smith told a news conference in Calgary on Monday.

"That increasing demand is creating a greater need for modern transportation infrastructure to keep people as well as services moving efficiently."

Prime Minister Mark Carney's government established the Calgary-based major projects office last year to speed along infrastructure deemed in the national interest.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Canada News
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Ontario has a mini Niagara Falls with fewer crowds and boardwalk trails through fall colours

It's a magical spot to soak up the autumn season. 🍂

Government of Canada jobs in passport and visa services are open and you don't need a degree

You can make close to $100,000 a year.

This Ontario village is the 'Cobblestone Capital of Canada' with fall vibes and charming shops

You don't have to go far to find some autumn charm. 🍂

You're not a true Ontarian unless you've been to at least 6 of these 12 cozy villages and towns

They're even more charming in the fall. 🍁 ☕️

Ontario is home to Canada's longest suspension footbridge and it hangs over a sea of fall hues

You can cross a canyon draped in autumn colours.

Canadian workers could be eligible to get money from this government payment in October

Advance payments will be issued soon!

This real-life Hallmark town 1 hour from Toronto has cozy cafes and endless autumn charm

It's like stepping into a dreamy fall film. 🍁

This Ontario fall hike overlooks a waterfront village steeped in autumn hues

It comes with all the fall views. 🍂

Trump says he expects Canada trade deal within weeks as import ban looms

Trump says he expects Canada deal within weeks

Toronto Blue Jays cap disappointing season with 5-1 victory over Reds

Blue Jays cap disappointing season with 5-1 win