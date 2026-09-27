This real-life Hallmark town 1 hour from Toronto has cozy cafes and endless autumn charm

It's like stepping into a dreamy fall film. 🍁

A town with autumn leaves. Right: A person standing outside a shop.

A small town in Ontario.

@portperrybia | Instagram, @khushifindingkhushi | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

You don't have to go far from Toronto to feel like you've stepped into a scene from a cozy autumn film.

This lakeside town, just one hour from the city, is brimming with Hallmark-level charm, from its quaint Victorian main street to its warm cafes and leaf-filled park.

Nestled along the shores of Lake Scugog, Port Perry is a cozy hidden gem that will get you in the autumn spirit.

The historic downtown is especially beautiful in the fall, with storefronts decked out in autumn decor and crispy leaves littering the streets.

Port Perry doesn't just feel like a Hallmark town; it actually is one. The destination has been featured in films like Hallmark's Home for Harvest, making it a dreamy spot to live out your own cozy fall romance.

You can stroll through the downtown before stopping at The Nutty Chocolatier, where you can pick up truffles and handcrafted chocolate treats to enjoy along the way.

You'll also want to stop by Hank's Pastries, home to the "famous" apple fritter, making it a must-visit for anyone with a sweet tooth.

Or, grab a meal at Jester's Court Pub & Eatery, a cozy local spot serving homemade food in a casual setting.

Palmer Park is another spot worth visiting during the fall, with waterfront trails and a charming gazebo overlooking the lake. With the colourful trees and small-town setting, you'll feel like you've stepped into a scene from Gilmore Girls.

Every Saturday until Thanksgiving, the Port Perry Farmers' Market features local vendors and seasonal goods right by the water, so you can pick up all sorts of unique treasures and harvest treats.

For more fall adventures, Willowtree Farm is just outside town, where you can pick up pumpkins, enjoy a bite to eat, and meet some adorable farm animals.

From lakeside strolls and chocolate shops to cozy pubs and movie-worthy streets, Port Perry makes for a charming fall day trip from Toronto.

Port Perry BIA website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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