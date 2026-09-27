This Ontario town with misty lakes and forests is one of North America's 10 most peaceful spots
It's beautiful during the fall.
You don't have to spend your autumn days in busy parks, crowded pumpkin patches, and long lines for fall activities. This Ontario destination is known for its serene atmosphere, and it's especially beautiful during the fall.
With colourful foliage, quiet streets and scenic views, the waterfront village offers a relaxing escape far from the hustle and bustle of the city.
The town was even named one of the "most peaceful places in North America," according to a ranking from Betway, an online sports betting platform.
The company considered several factors when putting together the list, including population density, searches for spas in the area, and annual air quality averages. Each destination was then given a score out of 100.
Five Canadian destinations made the list, including this picturesque small town in Ontario.
Killarney ranked fourth, with an overall score of 69.57.
Located along the northern shores of Georgian Bay, the scenic community is surrounded by rugged landscapes, towering forests and endless opportunities to enjoy the crisp outdoors.
According to the Municipality of Killarney, the original Village of Killarney is the oldest community on the north shore and is "situated at the entrance to the North Channel amidst sparkling white quartzite peaks and pink granite rock."
You can spend an autumn day exploring the village and surrounding trails, soaking up the vibrant foliage and enjoying a slower pace away from the city.
One of the biggest reasons to visit Killarney in the fall is Killarney Provincial Park, where colourful forests, rugged rock formations and sparkling lakes create some spectacular autumn views.
According to Northern Ontario Travel, "come September, Killarney and the La Cloche Mountains will be ablaze with leaves of flaming golds, pumpkin oranges and candy apple reds."
There are countless ways to explore the park, from hiking along its backcountry trails to paddling across its glassy lakes. The iconic La Cloche Silhouette Trail is found here, offering a challenging trek through some of the region's most dramatic landscapes.
It's also worth exploring the iconic Crack Trail, which serves as a section of the larger Silhouette Trail. The adventure boasts brilliant autumn foliage set against white quartzite ridges, making it one of the region's top autumn hiking spots.
Canoeing across George Lake is another magical fall experience, when the mirror-still water reflects the vibrant colours of the surrounding wilderness.
Outside the park, you can visit the historic Killarney East Lighthouse, or head out on the water for a peaceful paddle surrounded by autumn scenery.
You can't leave without stopping at Herbert Fisheries for its famous fish and chips, a local staple for decades.
Fall is also an ideal time for stargazing, with crisp nights and clear northern skies offering glowing views of the galaxy above.
Baie-Saint-Paul claimed the top spot on the list of the most peaceful places in North America, followed by Jasper and Tofino.
If you're craving a quiet autumn escape with colourful forests and rugged landscapes, Killarney could be worth a road trip.
Municipality of Killarney website
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.