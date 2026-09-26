This Ontario small town is the 'waterfall capital of Muskoka' and it's draped in fall colours
It's a road trip from Toronto. 🍂
You don't have to venture too far from Toronto for a dreamy fall escape. This charming Ontario town is home to cascading waterfalls, colourful hiking trails and cute shops to explore.
Just around two hours from Toronto, the destination feels like a page from a cozy autumn storybook, with pumpkin-filled streets, enchanting nature views, and warm cafes.
Bracebridge is a quaint small town located in Muskoka, and it's worth adding to your autumn plans.
According to Discover Muskoka, it's known as "the waterfall capital of Muskoka" and is home to "three of the area's most beautiful cascades."
One of the top ways to explore the area's cascades is with the self-guided Chasing Waterfalls Tour, which lets you visit several waterfalls throughout Bracebridge and the surrounding area.
Stops include the impressive High Falls, picturesque Potts Falls, and Wilson's Falls, which is tucked away along the Muskoka River.
You don't even have to leave downtown to see one of the area's most famous cascades.
Bracebridge Falls is considered one of the "most famous waterfalls" in the Muskoka area, and the waterfall sits right in the heart of town.
The waterfalls are even more stunning during the autumn season, when the surrounding forests burst into shades of fiery red, orange and gold.
After checking out the falls, you can spend some time wandering Bracebridge's cozy streets, popping into local shops and grabbing a coffee, pastry or meal at one of the area's restaurants or cafes.
There's also lots to see in the surrounding area if you're making a weekend of your fall Muskoka getaway.
You can head to Bala, known as the "Cranberry Capital of Ontario," and check out the Cranberry Harvest at Muskoka Lakes Farm & Winery, which is a particularly festive way to celebrate the fall season.
For more colourful scenery, you can explore the trails at Limberlost Forest, or get into the Halloween and pumpkin spirit at Sandhill Nursery.
With waterfalls, colourful forests and a charming downtown filled with shops, Bracebridge is a dreamy spot to spend a crisp autumn day or longer.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.