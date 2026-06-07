This small town 1 hour from Toronto is a summer gem with winding trails and cute cafes

It's known as the "Trail Capital of Canada."

A person standing on a street. Right: A person drinking cider.

A small town in Ontario.

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Lead Writer, Travel

If you're dreaming of summer day trips that don't require hours in the car, you'll want to keep this destination in mind. Located just an hour from Toronto, this small town is a picturesque gem with beautiful trails and storybook streets.

It's a dreamy place to escape the bustle and unwind along peaceful forest paths or in cozy cafes.

Uxbridge is a charming small town lined with quaint shops and eateries. Dubbed the "Trail Capital of Canada," the community is surrounded by stunning hikes and nature to explore, so be sure to pack some comfy shoes.

The downtown features historic buildings, charming shops, sunny patios, and more. You can grab an iced latte from cafes like Red Bulb Espresso Bar and The Bridge Social Inc., and fill up on delicious treats at Little Thief Bakery Company.

Or, pop over to Slabtown Cider, where you can sip crisp drinks in peaceful scenery.

If you're a fan of the classic Canadian story Anne of Green Gables, you'll want to check out the town's Lucy Maud Montgomery Trail. The self-guided tour takes you through Uxbridge and its surrounding regions, highlighting key sites from the author's life.

On Sundays, you can explore the Uxbridge Farmers' Market, where you'll find fresh produce, artisanal foods, handcrafted art, and more from over 50 local vendors each week.

As Uxbridge is Canada's "Trail Capital," you'll want to save time for a stroll.

According to Discover Uxbridge, the region boasts over 300 kilometres of trails that "run through historic villages, mixed forests, streams, wetlands, and meadows with an abundance of brilliant flora and fauna."

You can wander through scenic hiking spots like Glen Major Forest, Walker Woods, and Red Oak Loop, where you can wander through forests and take in beautiful countryside views.

The town is also surrounded by rolling farmland, making it easy to stop by local farms and stands to pick up seasonal produce, fresh flowers and other locally made goods.

With its mix of charming small-town vibes and picturesque nature trails, Uxbridge is an ideal day-trip destination from Toronto.

Discover Uxbridge Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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