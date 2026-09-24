Carney, Poilievre pay tribute to Canada Revenue Agency employee killed in Montreal
Federal party leaders are paying tribute to a 45-year-old Canada Revenue Agency employee who was killed in Montreal on Tuesday.
The Union of Taxation Employees identified the woman as Leïla Ben Salem.
Prime Minister Mark Carney offered condolences to Ben Salem's family, colleagues and loved ones on behalf of the federal government.
He said in the House of Commons that the federal employee was dedicated to serving Canadians and suggested she was working when she was attacked.
Montreal police say they found the 45-year-old woman at her apartment in the Ville-Marie borough on Tuesday as they responded to a call for a welfare check.
Police say officers have spoken with a person of interest in the case, but that there have been no arrests as of Thursday afternoon.
Carney says members of the government would do everything they could to help ensure the killer is brought to justice.
"Ms. Ben Salem was a valued member of the Canada Revenue Agency, dedicated to serving Canadians, which she was doing at the time of her assault," he said.
"The Government of Canada, and everyone in this chamber, will do everything in its power to support the police force so that the perpetrator of this shameful crime pays the full price.'"
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre also paid tribute to Ben Salem, describing her as a "treasured member of the public service who tragically lost her life."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2026.
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