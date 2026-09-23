City of Ottawa to rename Trump Avenue as trade war continues

City of Ottawa to rename Trump Avenue
City of Ottawa to rename Trump Avenue
President Donald Trump attends a meeting on the sidelines the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, at UN headquarters. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
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The city council in Canada's national capital has started the process of renaming a street bearing the last name of U.S. President Donald Trump. 

Coun. Riley Brockington introduced a motion that was carried Wednesday to rename Trump Avenue, in Ottawa's Central Park neighbourhood. 

Brockington says the name change represents "a new beginning" and he wants the community to choose the new street name.

Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe said he doesn't like the idea of anything in the city being named after Trump, who he said has demonstrated hostility towards Canada.

A motion made by the deputy mayor of Iqaluit to rename the city's sewage lagoon to "Trump Lake" did not get passed because nobody would second it.

Kim Smith said the goal of her motion was to acknowledge that residents are feeling pressure from the trade war and the war in Iran.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2026. 

By Catherine Morrison | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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