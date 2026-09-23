Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, September 22 are out and there's a $55 million jackpot
You could be a winner!
The Lotto Max winning numbers for September 22 are out now.
There is a $55 million jackpot up for grabs in this Lotto Max draw, plus four Maxmillions that are each worth $1 million.
With the draw, you also have a chance to win the $100,000 MaxPlus prizes!
Here's what you need to know about the winning numbers, the jackpot, Maxmillions, and more.
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, September 22?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for September 22 are 1, 10, 12, 17, 30, 37 and 42, with 8 as the bonus number.
Also, the Maxmillions winning numbers are:
- 2, 9, 14, 19, 25, 42 and 48
- 2, 13, 25, 30, 39, 45 and 49
- 3, 10, 31, 33, 44, 48 and 49
- 14, 21, 24, 33, 38, 48 and 51
There is no winner of the $55 million jackpot for this draw.
None of the Maxmillions have been won either, but seven of the MaxPlus prizes worth $100,000 have been won with tickets sold in B.C., Ontario, and Quebec.
So, the next Lotto Max draw on September 25 will offer a $60 million jackpot and six Maxmillions.
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, September 18?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for September 18 were 6, 8, 11, 14, 30, 39 and 41. The bonus number was 47.
The Maxmillions winning numbers were:
- 3, 6, 11, 20, 23, 24 and 27
- 15, 28, 33, 35, 44, 50 and 51
Nobody won the $50 million jackpot in Friday's draw.
One of the Maxmillions prizes was won in the Atlantic region, and many MaxPlus prizes were won with tickets sold in B.C., the Prairies, Ontario and Quebec.
How do you play Lotto Max?
Lotto Max draws happen on Tuesdays and Fridays in Canada.
You now get four sets of numbers for every $6 play that you buy, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 52.
Here's what matching numbers could win you:
- 7/7 — jackpot
- 6/7 plus bonus — approximately 18.50% of the prize pool
- 6/7 — approximately 18.85% of the prize pool
- 5/7 plus bonus — approximately 12.25% of the prize pool
- 5/7 — approximately 27.50% of the prize pool
- 4/7 plus bonus — approximately 22.90% of the prize pool
- 4/7 — $20
- 3/7 plus bonus — $20
- 3/7 — free play ($6 value)
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can go up to $90 million.
Once the jackpot reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions available to be won, which are additional $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get with a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
You need to match all seven numbers on one line of your ticket to win a Maxmillions prize.
There are also new $100,000 cash prizes with every draw. The number of MaxPlus prizes available to be won increases with the jackpot.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays, which is when the Lotto Max winning numbers are drawn.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.