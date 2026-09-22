Alleged Ontario kidnappers caught at border after making wrong turn onto bridge

Alleged kidnappers caught after border wrong turn
Alleged kidnappers caught after border wrong turn
The logo of the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is shown in this handout image.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Sault Ste. Marie Police Service (Mandatory credit)
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Police in Ontario say two men who allegedly kidnapped a 15-year-old were caught after making a wrong turn onto a border bridge. 

Sault Ste. Marie police say the 40-year-old and 29-year-old both face kidnapping charges. 

Police say they were called at around 10:15 p.m. Saturday after Canadian border officials detained the men for suspected kidnapping. 

Police allege they were trying to take the 15-year-old to a hotel when they made a wrong turn onto the Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge.

They say the accused were stopped by border officials as they tried to re-enter Canada. 

Police say neither accused is "well known" to the victim. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2026. 

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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