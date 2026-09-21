Consulate in Vancouver says two pilots who were found dead were Indian students

Two dead pilots identified as Indian students
Two dead pilots identified as Indian students
Transportation Safety Board of Canada signage is pictured outside TSB offices in Ottawa on Monday, May 1, 2023.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Writer

The Indian consulate in Vancouver says two pilots who were recently found dead after an air accident were students from India.

The consulate says in a social media post that the duo died during a flight training.

Harv's Air, a Manitoba-based flying school and air taxi provider, has said that two people were aboard the Cessna 172 on a night flight headed to Steinbach, Man., from Regina.

It has said a search began after the aircraft did not arrive on schedule, and the plane was found along with its two occupants on Friday evening near Kisbey, Sask., southeast of Regina.

The Saskatchewan RCMP say Mounties responding to a call for a missing aircraft found a plane in a remote area that could only be accessed with an all-terrain vehicle.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has said it is responding to the situation and has no other details on the circumstances surround the deaths.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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