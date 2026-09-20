This Ontario fall village tucked amid rolling hills is dotted with cute cafes and bakeries
It's like a little autumn Hallmark town. 🍁
If you're dreaming of a fall village with quaint streets, cozy cafés, warm baked goods and endless autumn views, this charming little town just a road trip from Toronto might be worth a visit.
Nestled amid rolling hills of red and gold, this small town will have you feeling like you've stepped into a scene from a fall Hallmark movie.
Creemore is a beautiful village tucked into the scenic Niagara Escarpment, just under 2 hours from Toronto.
According to the website, the town is known as "the little village with the big heart," and wandering along the main street "transports you to a simpler time."
You can wander along the leafy streets, pop into local shops, explore bookstores, and soak up the crisp autumn air.
Nothing says "fall" like a cozy café filled with baked goods, and Creemore has several coffee shops and bakeries to pop into.
You can grab a pastry and specialty drink from The Creemore Bakery, Bank Café or Good Grief Coffee Roasters.
For something a little different, stop by Creemore Brewery for a local beer or a tasting tour before continuing your adventure around town.
Creemore also has a few unique attractions worth checking out, including North America's Smallest Jail. The tiny building dates back to the 1800s and has just three cells.
Once you've explored the village, you can lace up your hiking boots and venture into the surrounding countryside, where you'll find spectacular spots to see the fall colours.
Devil's Glen Provincial Park is stunning in autumn, with trails winding through the forest and a boardwalk leading to views overlooking the valley below.
For another panoramic view, head to Nottawasaga Lookout. The lookout offers sweeping views of the Niagara Escarpment, with forests stretching into the distance in shades of orange, yellow and red.
With its leaf-covered streets, warm cafés and nearby trails, Creemore is a magical spot to explore and soak up some fall magic.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.