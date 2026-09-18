I compared Walmart and Costco's prices for basic household essentials — One came out on top
The results might surprise you!
Costco and Walmart are two frontrunners when it comes to everyday purchases across Canada. They're known for low prices, a wide range of options, and bulk quantities. Some people stand by Walmart as the budgeting king, while others are sure Costco's bulk sizes make everything cheaper.
So, what's the truth?
To determine which store has the cheapest household essentials, I compared 14 products that most people have in their homes.
When the same brand and product were available at both stores, I compared those options directly and gave the win to the store with the lower unit price. When the stores didn't carry the same brand or product, I compared similar options and used the cheapest available option at each store to determine the winner.
Note that these prices are from my recent trips to stores near me, so prices may vary by location and current promotions.
Here's who came out on top.
Toothpaste
Both stores have options, but Walmart has a truly massive selection of toothpaste. It was overwhelming, to be honest. They sell single tubes as well as multi-packs. Costco has fewer options, and all are in family or multi-packs. From what I saw, Costco also primarily carries name-brand options.
Walmart prices:
- Crest+: $1.27 for 50 mL ($25.40/L)
- Crest+: $7.48 for four 125 mL tubes, or $1.87 each ($14.96/L)
Costco prices:
- Colgate: $16.99 for five 170 mL tubes, or $3.40 each ($19.99/L)
- Sensodyne: $19.99 for four 145 mL tubes, or $5.00 each ($34.47/L)
Winner: Walmart.
Toothbrushes
Along with toothpaste, Walmart has a huge variety of toothbrushes in both singles and multi-packs. Same logic here: If you want to try your options, head to Walmart.
Walmart prices:
- Colgate: $12.58 for a pack of 4 ($3.15 each)
- Equate: $5.97 for a pack of 4 ($1.49 each)
- Oral-B: $6.97 for a pack of 6 ($1.16 each)
Costco price:
- Oral-B: $12.99 for a pack of 8 ($1.62 each)
Winner: Walmart. Plus, it has more options, which usually means more sales.
OTC painkillers
Walmart and Costco both have decent pharmacy sections where you can get the most common over-the-counter drugs. I chose acetaminophen as a common option to compare prices.
Walmart prices:
- Tylenol Extra Strength: $16.34 for 150 caplets ($0.11 each)
- Generic acetaminophen, extra strength: $25.27 for 400 caplets ($0.06 each)
Costco prices:
- Tylenol Extra Strength: $26.99 for 390 caplets ($0.07 each)
- Generic acetaminophen, extra strength: $10.79 for 500 caplets ($0.02 each)
Winner: Costco.
Dusters
Both stores offer a couple of options to clean all those surfaces with a dusting cloth.
Walmart prices:
- Great Value dry sweep cloths: $8.47 for a pack of 32 ($0.26 each)
- Swiffer duster: $18.98 for a pack of 16 with one wand ($1.19 each)
Costco prices:
- Swiffer dry sweeping cloths: $24.99 for a pack of 84 ($0.30 each)
- Swiffer duster: $24.99 for a pack of 28 with one wand ($0.89 each)
Winner: Costco, especially if comparing Swiffer vs. Swiffer.
AA batteries
You never really need batteries until you really need them, you know? Good thing to keep on hand. Both stores have many options of different sizes and brands of batteries.
Walmart prices:
- Great Value: $14.97 for a pack of 48 ($0.31 each)
- Energizer: $21.97 for a pack of 36 ($0.61 each)
Costco prices:
- Kirkland Signature: $15.99 for a pack of 48 ($0.33 each)
- Duracell: $27.99 for a pack of 30 ($0.93 each)
Winner: Walmart, but there's a notable difference between store-brand and brand-name options at either store, so your choice may depend on your brand loyalty.
Laundry detergent
This is another category in which there's a truly astronomical number of options at Walmart. Liquid, powder, pods, in all sizes and quantities — more than you could ever need or want.
Walmart prices:
- Fleecy, liquid: $7.97 for 2.6 L ($3.07/L)
- Tide, liquid: $19.97 for 3.46 L ($5.77/L)
- Purex, liquid: $17.97 for 3.85 L ($4.67/L)
- Tide pods: $24.97 for 45 pods ($0.55 each)
- Gain pods: $17.97 for 48 pods ($0.37 each)
Costco prices:
- Gain, liquid: $21.99 for 4.8 L ($4.58/L)
- Tide pods: $27.99 for 79 pods ($0.35 each)
- Nellie's powder: $99.99 for 1,100 loads ($0.09 per load)
Winner: Costco. Walmart had the cheaper liquid detergent, but Costco had the cheaper pods and an affordable powder. So, this one also comes down to user preference.
Sponges
Sponges are one of those household items that get used frequently — and also need to be replaced frequently (ew, germs).
Walmart prices:
- Scrub Mommy: $5.97 each
- Scotch-Brite: $12.76 for a pack of 12 ($1.06 each)
Costco prices:
- Scrub Mommy: $22.99 for a pack of 8 ($2.87 each)
- Scotch-Brite: $18.49 for a pack of 24 ($0.77 each)
Winner: Costco on both fronts. Keep those sponges clean; buy in bulk!
Dish soap
Options and prices were very similar at both stores.
Walmart prices:
- Palmolive: $10.47 for 4.27 L ($2.45/L)
- Dawn: $11.97 for 2.64 L ($4.53/L)
Costco prices:
- Palmolive: $9.99 for 4.27 L ($2.34/L)
- Dawn: $14.99 for 2.66 L ($5.64/L)
Winner: Tie. While Costco is cheaper for Palmolive, Walmart is cheaper for Dawn.
All-purpose cleaner
There's only one all-purpose cleaner that matters in my opinion: Mr. Clean. It's available in large jugs at both stores, along with other options.
Walmart price:
- Mr. Clean: $12.97 for 2.93 L ($4.43/L)
Costco price:
- Mr. Clean: $13.49 for 5.2 L ($2.59/L)
Winner: Costco. But Walmart gets some points here, too, because they have a variety of other all-purpose cleaners in smaller quantities. So, again, if you're looking to shop around and try different products, that's your best option.
Plastic wrap
Another frequently used item in most households. Both stores had several options at comparable prices, but I compared the house label at each.
Walmart price:
- Great Value: $17.93 for 762 metres ($0.02/m)
Costco price:
- Kirkland Signature: $19.99 for two 228-metre rolls ($0.04/m)
Winner: Walmart.
Parchment paper
I cook and bake a lot, so I go through parchment paper quickly. I usually buy it from Costco, but I will have to switch after this experiment!
Walmart price:
- Great Value: $7.97 for 18.62 square metres ($0.43/m2)
Costco price:
- Kirkland Signature: $19.99 for two 19-square-metre rolls ($0.53/m2)
Winner: Walmart.
Toilet paper
Yet another category with tons of options at Walmart, and where my Costco only had a few. Not all rolls are created equal (some are bigger than others), but to make things simple, I compared the cost per roll.
Walmart prices:
- Royale: $16.97 for 30 rolls ($0.57 each)
- Purex: $17.96 for 20 rolls ($0.90 each)
Costco prices:
- Purex: $34.99 for 40 rolls ($0.87 each)
- Kirkland Signature: $32.99 for 30 rolls ($1.10 each)
Winner: Walmart, based on price per roll.
Paper towels
Similar to toilet paper, storage space is a consideration here. Both stores had a few options to choose from in different quantities.
Walmart prices:
- Bounty: $18.48 for 4 rolls ($4.62 each)
- Royale: $8.47 for 6 rolls ($1.41 each)
Costco prices:
- Bounty: $39.99 for 12 rolls ($3.33 each)
- Kirkland Signature: $33.99 for 12 rolls ($2.83 each)
Winner: Costco. While Walmart has cheaper rolls, when comparing brand-to-brand (where roll sizes can vary significantly), Costco comes out on top.
Garbage bags
Another frequently used item and worth buying in bulk. Both stores have a lot of options for size, colour, strength and quantity in both house-brand and name-brand options.
Walmart price:
- Great Value: $16.97 for 40 large bags ($0.42 each)
Costco price:
- Kirkland Signature: $15.99 for 100 large bags ($0.16 each)
Winner: Costco
So Costco is the winner, but only by a small margin — taking home seven wins compared to Walmart's six.
Before you shop, it's worth checking which store has the better price for the specific items on your list. You might be surprised by what you find!
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.