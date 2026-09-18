This town 1 hour from Toronto is surrounded by a red and gold valley with towering waterfalls
It's a dreamy spot for an autumn day trip.
Fall colours, quaint streets, and tumbling waterfalls await near this beautiful Ontario small town.
Located just outside Toronto, this hidden gem transforms into an autumn paradise, offering scenic hikes, charming shops, coffee stops, and more.
If you're looking for a dreamy spot to spend a fall day or longer, you'll want to keep this destination in mind.
Dundas is a charming little town an hour away from Toronto that's even more enchanting once autumn arrives.
Tucked into a valley along the Niagara Escarpment, the community is surrounded by rolling landscapes that burst into shades of crimson, orange and gold in the fall.
Dundas is also known as "Valley Town" and has been described as "one of the most beautiful in Southern Ontario" by the Dundas Studio Tour.
The town's historic downtown is a dreamy place to spend an autumn afternoon, with leafy streets, heritage buildings and independent shops lining the area.
You can browse home goods at Oliver & Co. Home, pick up local products at Weirs Lane Lavender and Apiary, or satisfy your sweet tooth at the Dundas Chocolate Shop.
You can also stop for a meal and a drink at The Collins Brewhouse or grab something cozy from Detour Café.
Fall is all about beautiful views, and Dundas does not disappoint. The town sits amid a landscape of forested trails, rushing rivers and dramatic waterfalls, with colourful trees covering the escarpment and surrounding hillsides.
For some of the area's most stunning fall scenery, head to Spencer Gorge Conservation Area. The natural attraction is home to two waterfalls, with the surrounding forest draped in hues of red, orange and golden leaves in autumn.
The area also includes Dundas Peak, a popular lookout perched high above the valley. From the top, you can take in sweeping views of the escarpment and the colourful landscape below. The destination can get busy in the fall, so it's a good idea to make a reservation in advance.
For a quieter escape into nature, Dundas Valley Conservation Area has a network of trails winding through meadows, streams and dense woodland. The scenery is particularly pretty in autumn, when the trees turn brilliant shades of yellow, orange and red.
Borer's Falls is another spot worth adding to your itinerary. Tucked into the forest, the waterfall is surrounded by autumn foliage and makes for a peaceful stop while exploring the area.
With its waterfalls, hiking trails, historic downtown and colourful landscapes, Dundas makes for an easy fall day trip when you want to get out of Toronto without travelling too far.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.