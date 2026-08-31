This Ontario destination is a secret fall paradise with cozy villages and misty waterfalls

The coziest season is just around the bend!

A person standing by a fall tree. Right: A waterfall surrounded by fall colours.

A village in Ontario. Right: A waterfall in Ontario.

@tanya_savarina | Instagram, @ideasandlight | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

There's a slight chill in the air, and that can only mean one thing. The coziest season is officially around the bend, and it's time to start planning pumpkin patch dates, cozy cafe visits, leaf-peeping tours and snuggly outfits.

The autumn season is beautiful but short-lived, and if you're looking for a dreamy spot to enjoy the fall to the fullest, you'll want to keep this picturesque destination in mind.

With cozy little villages, red and gold forests, hidden waterfalls, and country roads, it's like an autumn postcard come to life.

Grey County is a scenic destination in Southwestern Ontario, about 2 hours from Toronto.

The region is home to postcard-worthy towns, shimmering waters, and beautiful landscapes, making it an idyllic spot for a fall escape.

You can spend some time exploring Grey County's charming communities, where you'll find quaint local shops and eateries.

Some particularly enchanting places to visit during the autumn season include Thornbury, Meaford, and Blue Mountain Village.

When the leaves change and the temperature dips, these small towns transform into extra cozy gems, with leaf-strewn streets, vibrant landscapes, and warm cafes waiting to invite you inside.

Blue Mountain Village boasts a range of attractions, including a mountain coaster, colourful gondola rides, and an Apple Harvest Festival.

Meaford and Thornbury are home to cute markets, cideries, and the shimmering shoreline of Georgian Bay. The Meaford Scarecrow Parade & Festival takes place each fall and is worth checking out. According to the website, the town is "invaded by hundreds of scarecrows hanging from lamp posts, posing in windows, and gathering outside Market Square & Meaford Hall."

You can also pop over to the quaint community of Neustadt, which has been called "One of the Prettiest Towns in Ontario." The tiny village has German roots and feels like a storybook once autumn arrives.

Other charming villages to explore include Flesherton, Kimberley, Hanover, and the city of Owen Sound.

In addition to its towns, Grey County is home to some spectacular fall hikes. Spots like Skinner's Bluff Scenic Lookout, Old Baldy Lookout, and the Scenic Caves suspension bridge offer stunning lookouts over the vibrant foliage.

If it's waterfalls you're chasing, Grey County is the place to be. The region is home to several misty cascades which are especially beautiful during the autumn months. Eugenia Falls and Inglis Falls are must-visits during this season, but you can also head to majestic cascades like Jones Falls, Indian Falls, and Hoggs Falls.

Grey County also boasts fall gems like pumpkin patches, farm markets, and fall colour hikes. Home to sections of the iconic Bruce Trail, it has no shortage of gorgeous views.

If you're already craving a cozy-weather escape, Grey County has all the ingredients for a dreamy fall adventure.

Gather in Grey website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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