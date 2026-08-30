This $10 train from Toronto takes you to a dreamy riverside gem with quaint streets and cafes
No car needed!
You don't need a car to enjoy a little getaway from Toronto. You can hop aboard a train and head to this charming Ontario destination, where quaint streets, cozy cafés and scenic river views await.
With its small-town vibes and historic buildings, it's like a little slice of Europe without going too far.
Stratford is a beautiful destination nestled along the Avon River, known for its picturesque architecture, thriving arts scene and theatre festival.
While it may technically be a city, wandering through its heritage downtown can feel a little like stepping into a charming village.
No car? No problem! You don't need to get behind the wheel to visit this spot.
GO Transit now offers train service between Toronto and Stratford, giving you a car-free way to reach the destination.
The service runs on the Kitchener GO line and offers one daily round trip, with fares as low as $10 using GO's weekend fare options. That means you can sit back, skip the traffic and arrive ready to explore.
The Stratford station is also within walking distance of the downtown core, so you won't necessarily need a car once you get there.
VIA Rail is another option, with service from Toronto taking just over two hours.
Once you arrive, there's lots to explore.
Downtown Stratford features charming shops, cafés and restaurants lining the historic streets. You can grab a specialty latte and a sweet treat at local spots like The Livery Yard, The Ashborne Cafe and Balzac's Stratford before setting off to discover more of the city.
If you have a sweet tooth, you may want to check out Stratford's Chocolate Trail, a self-guided experience that leads you to local chocolatiers, bakeries and other delicious stops.
The city boasts several attractions to check out, such as Gallery Stratford, which showcases Canadian art, and the Stratford Perth Museum, which houses more than 20,000 artifacts.
The museum is also a must-see for Bieliebers. Its "Steps to Stardom" exhibit takes you through the singer's early years and his connection to his hometown.
You can also take a stroll along the Avon River and through Shakespearean Gardens, a beautiful spot filled with flowers and greenery that's especially picturesque during the warmer months.
Of course, no visit to Stratford would be complete without checking out the Stratford Festival. Running from spring through fall, the renowned festival features everything from Shakespearean classics to contemporary productions.
If you're planning an overnight trip, Stratford has plenty of accommodation options ranging from boutique hotels and inns to charming B&Bs.
Whether you're catching a show, following the Chocolate Trail or spending the afternoon wandering its storybook-like streets, Stratford is a charming Ontario escape that you can reach without getting behind the wheel.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.