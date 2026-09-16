Trump signs order to remove Canadian goods from federal procurement

Trump to remove Canadian goods from procurement
Trump to remove Canadian goods from procurement
U.S. President Donald Trump boards Marine One on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026, near the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Allison Robbert)
Writer

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an order today directing federal agencies overseeing government procurement in the United States to remove all products of Canadian origin.

The move is the latest escalation of the trade war by the Trump administration after negotiations between Canada and the United States broke down last month.

Trump first threatened to remove all Canadian-origin products from the federal government's "awards schedules" in a post on social media last week.

In that post, Trump seemed to be referring to Ottawa's "Buy Canadian" policy, which was launched after the president targeted Canada with tariffs and threats of annexation.

"That is not reciprocity, it is a Canadian Trade Scam," Trump said.

That same day, Trump signed executive orders to completely bar imports of certain Canadian goods, including motorcycles, some dairy products and alcoholic beverages, later this month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2026. 

By Kelly Geraldine Malone | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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