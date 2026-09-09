The Latest: Trump signs executive orders ramping up trade war with Ottawa
U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed new executive orders to retaliate after Canada imposed its latest set of counter tariffs on the United States.
The five new orders, which will take effect later this month, will completely bar imports of certain Canadian goods, including motorcycles, some dairy products and alcoholic beverages. They also remove some items from the tariff list completely, such as toilet paper and cement, while adding new products to be tariffed, including additional dairy products.
Here's the latest. All times eastern.
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12 p.m.
The Canadian national anthem will be played alongside the American national anthem at the Buffalo Bills' home opener game next week.
The football team says the Canadian anthem will be performed by the Barenaked Ladies during the pregame, while the American anthem will be preformed by Auli'i Cravalho.
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11:35 a.m.
Arizona Sen. Ruben Gallego says U.S. President Donald Trump is making life more expensive for Americans with his tariff assault on Canada.
In a social media post, Gallego, a Democrat, says Trump is using trade policy to settle "petty feuds and personal vendettas" instead of helping the working class.
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10 a.m.
Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas is warning that U.S. President Donald Trump's trade war could add nearly half a billion dollars to his city's costs.
In a social media post, Farkas says that is equal to a 12 to 18 per cent property tax increase in a single year.
The tariffs will affect Calgary's water infrastructure, fire engines and roads, he says.
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Sept. 8, 2026
In a social media post issued late Tuesday, Maine Sen. Susan Collins said she appreciates the Trump administration's flexibility as she continued to press for a trade resolution with Canada.
She said she wrote a letter to the administration saying a small town on the Canadian border could incur $10,000 in extra costs to salt its roads, threatening the town's ability to provide municipal services.
Trump exempted some Canadian products from being tariffed altogether, including toilet paper, road salt and cement.
Collins said tariffs on forest products were still in place and would lead to higher costs in Maine.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2026.
By The Canadian Press Staff | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.