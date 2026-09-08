Here is a list of some of the Canadian goods Trump intends to ban from import
U.S. President Donald Trump signed executive orders Tuesday to ban the import of certain Canadian goods, including motorcycles and alcoholic beverages.
The move escalates the trade war with Canada less than 24 hours after Canada implemented retaliatory tariffs on the United States.
Here is a short list of some of the items Trump says will be excluded from import to the United States as of Sept. 29:
Whey products including protein concentrates, fluid and modified whey
Molasses products including invert, and cane molasses
Non-alcoholic beer
Malt beer
Wine and cider
Liquor including vermouth, brandy, rye, rum, gin, vodka, tequila, and liqueurs and cordials
Motorcycles, including mopeds
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2026.
By The Canadian Press staff | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.