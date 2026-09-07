Canada's best fall destination is this quaint village tucked amidst lakes and crimson forests

Start making those autumn plans. 🍂

A lookout over fall colours. Right: A person standing by pumpkins.

A small town in Ontario.

@karen.is.me | Instagram, Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
Lead Writer, Travel

Crisp air, colourful leaves and cozy small-town streets are just around the corner, and this Ontario destination is worth adding to your autumn travel plans.

As the leaves change, the area is transformed into a sea of fiery reds, golden yellows and burnt oranges, with misty lakes and forest-covered hills that look like they've been plucked from an autumn postcard.

According to Narcity readers, it's among Canada's best small towns to visit during the fall, and it's easy to see why.

Located in the heart of Muskoka, Huntsville is a charming community surrounded by lakes, forests, and rolling landscapes that become especially spectacular once fall arrives. It's an ideal spot for a scenic day trip or a longer weekend escape from Toronto.

Downtown Huntsville is a charming place to start exploring. You can wander past quaint storefronts, pop into local boutiques and grab a warm seasonal drink while taking in the autumn scenery. The streets also get an extra dose of cozy charm with festive displays and fall decor.

For a classic autumn outing, you can head to Sandhill Nursery's annual Fall Festival. The event features everything from a maze and live entertainment to giant pumpkin houses, photo ops, festive decorations and more.

The town is also surrounded by beautiful places to stretch your legs and admire the changing colours.

Lions Lookout offers sweeping views over Huntsville and the surrounding landscape, while Hunter's Bay Trail provides a peaceful route along the water with plenty of scenic spots to enjoy.

Arrowhead Provincial Park is another must-visit for anyone hoping to immerse themselves in the fall foliage. The park is home to forested trails, sparkling lakes and a picturesque waterfall, making it a gorgeous place for an autumn adventure.

For another scenic hike nearby, you can check out the Limberlost Forest and Wildlife Reserve, where you'll find a network of trails winding through forests, wetlands and rocky Canadian Shield landscapes. It's located just outside Huntsville and makes for a peaceful escape surrounded by autumn colours.

You can also take a drive along the Muskoka autumn colour routes and explore more of the region's charming communities. Nearby spots like Dorset and Bracebridge offer additional scenic stops, local shops and beautiful views, so you can turn your Huntsville getaway into a full-fledged fall road trip.

If you're looking for a truly spectacular way to experience the season, it's worth visiting the nearby Algonquin Provincial Park.

The park is famous for its breathtaking fall colours, and Highway 60 offers access to scenic lookouts and hiking trails where you can soak up the vibrant landscape.

Other seasonal highlights in Huntsville include scenic art walks and autumn train rides at Muskoka Heritage Place.

Whether you're wandering through downtown, getting lost in a maze or heading out on a colourful hike, this cozy Muskoka town has no shortage of ways to embrace the season.

With its vibrant foliage, pumpkin-filled attractions and storybook-worthy scenery, it's no surprise that readers say Huntsville is one of Canada's most beautiful small towns to visit during the fall.

Explore Huntsville Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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